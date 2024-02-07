Cinema guide: new films released in Australia this week

To see what’s streaming, head to our weekly streaming guide.

Cliff Richard: The Blue Sapphire Tour (7 February)

Synopsis: 2023 marked the 65th anniversary of Sir Cliff Richard’s career. In The Blue Sapphire Tour, Cliff Richard performs a vibrant set packed with hits from across his illustrious and unrivalled 8-decade career, including Move It, Wired For Sound, The Young Ones and many more.

Country: UK.

Cast includes: Cliff Richard.

Classification: G.

Force of Nature – The Dry 2 (8 February)

Synopsis: When five women take part in a corporate hiking retreat and only four come out on the other side, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Victorian mountain ranges to investigate in the hopes of finding their whistle-blowing informant, Alice Russell, alive.

Read: Force of Nature: The Dry 2 review – no damp squib

Directed by: Robert Connolly.

Country: Australia.

Cast includes: Eric Bana, Anna Torv.

Classification: M.

NT Live: Dear England (9 February)

Synopsis: Filmed play. The play follows the England men’s team under Gareth Southgate in the run-up to, and aftermath of, three tournaments: its unexpected run to the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, its disappointing defeat in the 2020 European Championship final at Wembley Stadium, and its quarterfinal exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Directed by: Rupert Goold.

Country: UK.

Cast includes: Joseph Fiennes.

Classification: M.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves (10 February)

Synopsis: Mockumentary. The film follows an an eccentric director on the rise (Saara Lamberg) who travels to Cannes Film Festival, Berlin, German countryside, New Caledonia, Australia and England to create her latest arthouse film and has to negotiate many hurdles before finally fulfilling her vision.

Directed by: Saara Lamberg.

Country: Australia.

Cast includes: Saara Lamberg.

Classification: M.

