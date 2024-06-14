Arcadian, Stan – film streaming preview

What is Arcadian about?

After a catastrophic event depopulates the world, a father and his two sons must survive their dystopian environment while being threatened by mysterious creatures that emerge at night.

The official synopsis is as follows: ‘Arcadian takes place in a near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his two sons, Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) and Joseph (Jaeden Martell), have been living a half-life – tranquillity by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. Just as he finds his boy, a nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.’

Who stars in Arcadian?

Nicholas Cage, Maxwell Jenkins, Jaeden Martell, Sadie Soverall.

Who directed Arcadian?

Benjamin Brewer – who was on the VFX team for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and was the director of The Trust.

Who wrote the film?

Michael Nilon (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent).

What does the director have to say about the film?

In the press notes, Brewer says, ‘What drew me to the project was the brothers at the centre of the story and their close bond. That’s something I can relate to very deeply. I liked the idea that the coming-of-age story could be rendered in a sort of Mad Max apocalypse world, giving these recognisable tropes of growing up a dark fairytale hue, and I was also excited to have an opportunity to work with Nicolas Cage again. Nick’s a fantastic actor, of course, but also just a fun, generous person. I knew we’d have a good time together, like we did on the first movie we made, The Trust.’

‘I think the key to getting great work out of great actors is finding ways to nurture their writing talents almost as much as their performance. Mike Nilon’s script gave the characters plenty of compelling scenes to play, but also plenty of opportunity to dig deeper…’

What’s the country of origin?

USA, but the film was made in Dublin, Ireland with a predominantly Irish crew.

Where was Arcadian filmed?

Dublin, Ireland.

What’s the production company?

Redline Entertainment and Saturn Films.

Who are the producers behind Arcadian?

The film is produced by Redline Entertainment’s David Wulf, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, Nicolas Cage’s Saturn Films with Michael Nilon, and Braxton Pope.

When and where did the film premiere?

Arcadian premiered at SXSW on March 11, 2024.

What do the critics say about Arcadian?

Reviewing the film at SXSW, Ziah Grace said: ‘It’s the type of low-budget film that feels high budget, an independent movie that’s likely to live on as people explore Cage’s filmography or get recommended as a horror movie with “really gnarly creature designs.” But most of all, it’s proof that with enough passion and creativity at hand, a film’s budget doesn’t need to limit a filmmaker’s scope.’

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 83% of 94 critics’ reviews are positive, with an average rating of 6.6 out of 10. The website’s consensus reads: ‘Led by a trio of strong performances Arcadian blends family drama and post-apocalyptic horror to visceral, emotionally stirring effect.’

Show me the trailer for Arcadian.

Where and when can I watch Arcadian?

Arcadian can be streamed on Stan from 20 July 2024.