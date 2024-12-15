Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new to streaming

The Secret Lives of Animals (18 Dec)

Documentary series. Inspiring and delighting viewers with its vibrant exploration of extraordinary animal behaviours, many captured on film for the first time. Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals – from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old – showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the series highlights include an orb-weaving spider constructing a deceptive ‘self-portrait’ puppet to deter predators; the first-ever recorded vocalisations between olive ridley turtle hatchlings while still inside their eggs; and an unexpected relationship between a reticulated humming frog and a burrowing tarantula. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

Wonder Pets: In the City (13 Dec)

Wonder Pets: In the City. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. This show introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Eva the Owlet (‘Eva’s Moon Wish’) (13 Dec)

Holiday special – kids and family series. This holiday special episode sees Treetopington celebrate a special holiday, and Eva help a lost oriole look for his family – as Eva learns the true meaning of community.

Eva the Owlet is an animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way.

Fly Me To The Moon (6 Dec)

Fly Me To The Moon. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). A sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. Since its debut in cinemas worldwide, the film has received the Verified Hot certification on Rotten Tomatoes by fans.

The film has also been praised by critics for its performances, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s ‘good old-fashioned, Grade A movie-star chemistry’ and ‘sheer charisma’. Watch the trailer …

Blitz (22 Nov)

Blitz. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2024). Directed by Steve McQueen, Blitz follows the epic journey of George, a nine-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother, Rita, sends him to safety in the English countryside. George, defiant and determined to return home to his mum and his grandfather Gerald in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

McQueen reunites with production designer Adam Stockhausen, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, and composer Hans Zimmer, with cinematographer Yorick Le Saux and makeup designer Naomi Donne. Starring Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Weller. Watch the trailer.

Bad Sisters – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Bad Sisters Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters – Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, Eve and Becka – two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, they are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. Starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson.