Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Your Friends & Neighbours (11 April)

Your Friends & Neighbours. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A highly anticipated Jon Hamm-led drama, from bestselling author Jonathan Tropper.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbours’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Already renewed for a second season, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman and Lena Hall. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+ recently added

The Studio (26 March)

The Studio. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Created by the comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders with a guest-star appearance from Bryan Cranston .

Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. Watch the trailer.

Side Quest (26 March)

Side Quest. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe that explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series is from creators Katie McElhenney, Ashly Burch and John Howell Harris and stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.

BE@RBRICK (21 March)

BE@RBRICK. Image: Apple TV+.

Kids and family series. Based on the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, this13-episode series, produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The series follows Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same.

In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song. Watch the trailer.

Dope Thief (14 March)

Dope Thief. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, this eight-part series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern Seaboard.

This crime drama is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and is created and executive produced by Peter Craig.

Berlin ER (26 Feb)

Berlin ER. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. An edgy German-language medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician-turned-screenwriter Samuel Jefferson together with Viktor Jakovleski, and starring Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić, alongside an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian and Samirah Breuer.

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. Watch the trailer.