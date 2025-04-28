AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin Season 2, AMC+ (1 May)

In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. Image: AMC+ . What’s new to AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder in May.

Filmed in the Hamlin home kitchen, In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin brings laughter and heart, showing that cooking is about more than just food – it’s about connection and fun. Filled with unexpected and relatable kitchen moments, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look into stars’ personalities off-screen as they cook and share personal stories, leaving viewers inspired to try something new in their own kitchens. Special guests this season include Ben Feldman (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches), Kevin Rahm (Mad Men), Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kate Flannery (The Office), Joel McHale (Spy Kids 4), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds Evolution), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds) and Annabeth Gish (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

Recently added to AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV

825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

825 Forest Road. Image: Shudder.

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.

But he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorised residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s.

When Chuck realises his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

The Chelsea Detective Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (7 April)

The Chelsea Detective Season 3. Image: AMC+.

Series. The new season sees DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade.

Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward at home.

Shadow of God – AMC+ & Shudder (11 April)

Shadow of God. Image: Shudder.

Film (2025). When several of his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home to spend time with childhood friend while he awaits orders from the Church.

But this small town holds dark secrets about Mason’s past and the religious organisation once run by his father, Angus. Thought dead, Angus reappears, forcing a reunion between father and son. But Angus is different now, and before long, Mason suspects he’s possessed, not by the devil, but by something … holy.

Hemingway vs. Callaghan – AMC+ & Acorn TV (14 April)

Series. A miniseries based on the true story of the friendship between Ernest Hemingway and Morley Callaghan in Toronto and Paris between 1923 and 1929. Adapted from Callaghan’s memoir, That Summer in Paris, it stars Vincent Walsh as young Ernest Hemingway and Robin Dunne as young Morley Callaghan. Gordon Pinsent portrays the older Morley Callaghan and Maury Chaykin takes on the role of Max Perkins.

Dead Mail – AMC+ & Shudder (18 April)

Film (2024). On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him.

The note makes its way to the desk of Jasper, a seasoned ‘dead letter’ investigator at a 1980s midwestern post office. As he begins to piece together the letter’s origins, it leads him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his eccentric business associate.

The Wives – AMC+ & Acorn TV (21 April)

The Wives. Image: AMC+.

Series. Last year, four sisters-in-law and their families escaped to their Maltese holiday apartments, as they’ve done every summer for 15 years.

Sylvie (Tamzin Outhwaite) was happily married, Natasha (Angela Griffin) was swimming in wealth, and Beth (Jo Joyner) and Annabelle (Christine Bottomley) were thick as thieves.

But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie’s now single and loving life, Natasha’s hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well… dead.

When Annabelle’s widower Charlie (Jamie Bamber) arrives with a new woman in tow, Beth tries to be happy for them, but something doesn’t sit right, and her suspicion that there’s more to Annabelle’s death is heightened.

Toya & Reginae – AMC+ (24 April)

Toya & Reginae. Image: AMC+.

Series. This season, the stakes are higher for Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter, Reginae Carter, as the dynamic duo continue to juggle life, love, family, and their ever-growing careers in the spotlight … from different coasts.

Toya’s relationship with her family continues to be a work in progress as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison, in the hope he can help her mend the family divide. Reginae, now in LA, hustles to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps.

And that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits.

Fréwaka – AMC+ & Shudder (25 April)

Film (2024). This Irish folk horror from Aislinn Clarke follows home care worker Shoo, who is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman who fears the neighbours as much as she fears the Na Sídhe – sinister entities who she believes abducted her decades before.

As the two develop a strangely deep connection, Shoo is consumed by the old woman’s paranoia, rituals, and superstitions, eventually confronting the horrors from her own past.