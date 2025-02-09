AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week

New this week

Inspector Ellis – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 Feb)

Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Watch the trailer.

The Dead Thing – AMC+ & Shudder (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Alex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive.

Recently added

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (2023) &

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 (2024) – AMC+ & Shudder (1 Feb)

Films. After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. In the sequel, not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Watch the trailer for film one and film two.

New Life – AMC+ & Shudder (27 Jan)

Film (2024). A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.

Starring Sonya Walger, Hayley Erin and Tony Almendola.

Watch the trailer.

Dark Match – AMC+ & Shudder (31 Jan)

Film (2024). A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying but too good to be true gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader… and their event is now a pay-per-view fight to the death.

Starring WWE superstar Chris Jericho, Sara Canning, Steven Ogg and Michael Ecklund.

Case Sensitive, Seasons 1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (20 Jan)

Case Sensitive. Image: Acorn TV.

Series. When Geraldine Bretherick and her five-year-old daughter Lucy are found dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, the case divides new DS Charlie Zailer (Olivia Williams, The Crown) and her DC Simon Waterhouse (Darren Boyd, Trying).

Is it a murder-suicide or something more sinister, and how watertight is the alibi of the apparently distraught husband Mark? Meanwhile, when Sally Thorne, a young working mother with a husband and two small children hears of the deaths, she is deeply shocked.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 2 – AMC+ (5 Jan)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – Season 2. Image: AMC+.

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of MayfairWitches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfil her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

Watch the trailer.