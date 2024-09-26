News

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: 5 films to stream right now

The Love Witch, In A Violent Nature and more are now available to stream on AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV.
26 Sep 2024 15:06
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Love Witch. Image: Umbrella Entertainment/AMC+/Shudder

Looking for something to watch on your AMC+, Shudder or Acorn TV account? Here are five newly-added films you can stream right now.

The Love Witch (2016)

Genre: horror, romance, comedy
Director: Anna Biller
Cast: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell
Runtime: 121m
Rating: MA
Synopsis: A modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her, with deadly consequences. Inspired by the technicolour horror films of the 60s and 70s.
Available on: Shudder

In a Violent Nature (2024)

Genre: horror, thriller
Director: Chris Nash
Cast: Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love
Runtime: 94m
Rating: R
Synopsis: The enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness unleashes an iconic new killer after a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower that entombed its rotting corpse.
Available on: Shudder

ScreenHub: Prime Video: 6 hidden gems to stream right now

Circus Kid (2016)

Genre: documentary
Director: Lorenzo Pisoni
Cast: Lorenzo Pisoni, Bill Irwin
Runtime: 69m
Rating: PG
Synopsis: The Pickle Family Circus was founded by Lorenzo Pisoni’s parents in 1974. The film documents the spirit, the lunacy, the daring, the danger and the dynamics of growing up in a circus family.
Available on: Acorn TV

The Scapegoat (2012)

Genre: drama
Director: Charles Sturridge
Cast: Matthew Rhys, Jodhi May
Runtime: 100m
Rating: PG
Synopsis: In 1952, as England prepares for the coronation, two very different men have one thing in common – a face.
Available on: Acorn TV

All You Need is Death (2023)

Genre: horror
Director: Paul Duane
Cast: Simone Collins, Charlie Maher
Runtime: 97m
Rating: M
Synopsis: A young couple who collect rare folk ballads discover the dark side of love when they surreptitiously record and translate an ancient, taboo folk song from the deep, forgotten past.
Available on: Shudder/AMC+

All of the above films are available to stream now on AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

