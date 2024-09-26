AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: 5 films to stream right now

Looking for something to watch on your AMC+, Shudder or Acorn TV account? Here are five newly-added films you can stream right now.

The Love Witch (2016)

Genre: horror, romance, comedy

Director: Anna Biller

Cast: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell

Runtime: 121m

Rating: MA

Synopsis: A modern-day witch uses spells and magic to get men to fall in love with her, with deadly consequences. Inspired by the technicolour horror films of the 60s and 70s.

Available on: Shudder

In a Violent Nature (2024)

Genre: horror, thriller

Director: Chris Nash

Cast: Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love

Runtime: 94m

Rating: R

Synopsis: The enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness unleashes an iconic new killer after a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower that entombed its rotting corpse.

Available on: Shudder

Circus Kid (2016)

Genre: documentary

Director: Lorenzo Pisoni

Cast: Lorenzo Pisoni, Bill Irwin

Runtime: 69m

Rating: PG

Synopsis: The Pickle Family Circus was founded by Lorenzo Pisoni’s parents in 1974. The film documents the spirit, the lunacy, the daring, the danger and the dynamics of growing up in a circus family.

Available on: Acorn TV

The Scapegoat (2012)

Genre: drama

Director: Charles Sturridge

Cast: Matthew Rhys, Jodhi May

Runtime: 100m

Rating: PG

Synopsis: In 1952, as England prepares for the coronation, two very different men have one thing in common – a face.

Available on: Acorn TV

All You Need is Death (2023)

Genre: horror

Director: Paul Duane

Cast: Simone Collins, Charlie Maher

Runtime: 97m

Rating: M

Synopsis: A young couple who collect rare folk ballads discover the dark side of love when they surreptitiously record and translate an ancient, taboo folk song from the deep, forgotten past.

Available on: Shudder/AMC+

All of the above films are available to stream now on AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV.