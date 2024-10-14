News

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

From 14 to 20 October 2024: your guide to new shows to stream on AMC+, Acorn TV & Shudder.
14 Oct 2024 15:50
Paul Dalgarno
MadS. Image: Shudder & AMC+. Best 3 new films.

New shows streaming

MadS – Shudder & AMC+ (18 October)

Film (2024). Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies.

Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night. Filmed in one continuous shot and starring Xiomara Melissa Ahumada Quito, Lucille Guillaume and Laura Pavy.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: recently added

The Night Caller – Acorn TV & AMC+ (7 October)

The Night Caller. Image: Acorn Tv &Amp; Amc+.Top 5 New Shows Streaming.
Series. A contemporary thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed.

Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’. Watch the trailer.

The Tailor of Sin City – AMC+ (10 October)

Series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Daddy’s Head – Shudder & AMC+ (11 October)

Daddy's Head. Image: Shudder. Top 5 Films Streaming.
Film (2024). This psychological horror from writer-director Benjamin Barfoot has one of the creepiest titles imaginable and a blurb to boot:

‘In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse.’

‘Amid the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father.’

The Bench – S1 & 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (30 September)

The Bench. Image: Amc+/ Acorn Tv. New Shows Streaming.
Series. Set in a busy magistrate’s court in a small Welsh town, this award-winning drama follows the legal team as they face whatever challenges and dilemmas the justice system throws at them – from escaping prisoners and arsonists to accidental killers and jealous wives wreaking revenge. Not to mention the tensions, desires, frustrations, and outright resentment simmering under the surface of this high-pressured staff. Starring Mark Lewis-Jones and Eiry Thomas.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – Shudder & AMC+ (1 October)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Image: Shudder &Amp; Amc+. New Shows Streaming.
Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears.

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
