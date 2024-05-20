News

 > Features

ABC iview: new shows to stream this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 20 to 26 May, 2024.
20 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
ABC iview Restoration Australia

Streaming

Host and Professor of Architecture, Anthony Burke in Restoration Australia, Series 6. Image: ABC.

Share Icon

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things (21 May)

Five-part factual series. Presenter and host Tony Armstrong hits the road on his bike to learn about the untold history of Australia. He travels the length and breadth of the country to meet everyday Aussies with ordinary things that hold extra-ordinary stories. All episodes available.

Secret Science (premieres Tuesday 21 May, 9pm on ABC TV and iview)

A new smart and entertaining series exploring a range of topics. Learn how men can improve their sperm count, how we can all improve our capacity to learn – as well as ways we can exploit our emotions. Hosts for the series include Myf Warhust, Matt Okine and Sammy J.

Gruen – Series 16 (new episode, Wednesday 22 May)

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Gruen Abc Iview
Wil Anderson, Gruen. Image: ABC.

Restoration Australia – Series 6 (23 May)

In this new six-part series Host and Professor of Architecture Anthony Burke adventures far and wide to capture all the trials and tribulations of dedicated home restorers from a whirlwind restoration of a family farmhouse in remote King Island, an important settler’s mud hut in the Adelaide Hills, a crumbling police barracks in remote NSW, a tumble-down terrace in inner Melbourne, a decrepit beach house in Sydney and on to Brisbane and one of the grandest and most important restorations in the country. All six episodes available.

Grand Designs UK – Series 21 (23 May)

In Wye Valley Rosa and Craig convert an inherited, decommissioned steam railway reservoir into a home. Faced with a pandemic, numerous money crises, pregnancy and a schedule that balloons from 12 months to over three years – will it all be worth it? All five episodes available.

Read: After the Party, ABC review: a sharply observed, smartly told NZ drama

Recently added to ABC iview

Britain By The Book (16 May)

Explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Inspired by her passion for books, Mel Giedroyc teams up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes.

After the Party – Series 1 (16 May)

NZ drama series. Penny (Robyn Malcolm) loses everything when she accuses her husband of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend and no one believes her. All six episodes available.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

News Features Film Digital Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Opinions & Analysis All Screen
More
ABC Plum
News

ABC reveals 10 new additions to 2024 content slate

The drama series Plum, a Muster Dogs follow-up, and Hard Quiz Kids are among the new shows coming.

ScreenHub staff
Paramount+ South Park
Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
A publicity still from the upcoming series McDonald & Dodds – Season 4 on BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Kash Kash. Image: Doha Film Institute/DocPlay
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 20 to 26 May in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A publicity still for the upcoming 'Musicians' episode of Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter on AMC+.
Features

AMC+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on AMC+ from 20 to 26 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login