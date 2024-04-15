ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Call the Midwife, Series 12 (14 April)

The nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more stories of midwifery and family life set in 1960s East London. The latest eight episodes of the popular series.

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli (16 April)

The new six-part series sees award-winning broadcaster, journalist and ‘unabashed arts fanatic’ Virginia Trioli exploring the essence of creativity with six creative Australians at the top of their game, telling the story of their roads to triumph and occasional disasters along the way.

This week, Rafael Bonachela, the Spanish born artistic director of the Sydney Dance Company, says he was born to dance: but while that love took him to the top of contemporary dance it splintered his family: now comes the dance to reconcile that.

Virginia Trioli and Rafael Bonachela. Image: ABC.

Recently added

Bluey: The Sign (14 April)

The world premiere of The Sign, the hotly anticipated 28-minute special Bluey episode, jam-packed with voice talent: Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Brandy. Making their Bluey voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

White Fever (10 April)

When Jane (Ra Chapman), a Korean-Australian adoptee, is called out for having a white man fetish, she sets out to ‘reprogram her libido’. From hens’ nights to country weddings, ‘Gotcha’ days and adoptee dinners, White Fever promises to be a ‘K-Pop-infused, action-packed, wild ride,’ filled with a tonne of references to Asian pop culture in Australia.

Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius – Series 1 (ABC iview)

Three-part docudrama series about the life story of the greatest writer who ever lived: William Shakespeare.

Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius. Image: ABC.

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian (9 April)

After a health scare, Miriam embarks on a journey to learn what it takes to grow and adapt to an ever-changing future. Ignoring everyone’s advice to ‘slow down’, she returns to Australia, a place she considers her second home and a country that, for her, has always meant new horizons.

Vera – Series 13 (7 April)

DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is down on the market after a trader is found dead following a suspected hit and run. Who would want this loveable rogue dead? Meanwhile, a familiar face is back on the scene.

Murder in Provence – Season 1 (6 April)

An Investigating Judge and his romantic partner and Criminal Psychologist investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home.

The Suspect – Series 1 (6 April)

In this tense crime thriller, a successful clinical psychologist (Aidan Turner) finds his past catching up with him when he is asked to help in the investigation of the brutal death of a young woman. Ghosts from his past begin to resurface and it becomes apparent that even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling.