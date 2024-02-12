News

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to streaming on ABC iview from 12 to 18 February in Australia.
12 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Death in Paradise. Image: ABC.

New this week

Midsomer Murders – Season 24 (16 Feb)

DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter, endeavour to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of the delightful yet deadly county of Midsomer.

Death in Paradise – Season 12 (18 Feb)

The sun-soaked whodunnit returns for more murder mysteries with a light touch and a warm heart.

Added last week

Reef School – Season 2 (5 Feb)

Animated series. The Reefies and their teacher Mr. Flip discover the extraordinary wonders of an imaginary Australian coral reef.

Hard Quiz – Season 9 (7 Feb)

Four ordinary Australians compete based on their expertise in a single topic – but at the end of each episode only one of them will be crowned Hard Quiz Champion.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering – Season 10 (7 Feb)

The return of the popular TV show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously.

This is Going to Hurt (7 Feb)

Junior doctor Adam (Ben Whishaw) is making his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

