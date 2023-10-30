ABC iview: new shows streaming in November 2023

Here’s our list of new shows and films coming to ABC iview this month.

3 Nov

Under the Vines – Season 2

Romantic comedy drama: Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley try to run a struggling vineyard in southern New Zealand.

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Beneath the glamorous veneer of 1950s Hollywood is a crime-ridden city corrupt to its core. While investigating a brutal murder, three very different detectives discover a common bond of integrity. Stars Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Kim Basinger and Guy Pearce.

8 Nov

Australian Epic

Australian Epic. Image: ABC.

In this documentary-meets-musical series, six of Australia’s most defining stories are retold as musicals, starting with the story of Australian sport’s greatest ever triumph-over-adversity.

13 Nov

Evacuation

The exclusive and moving inside story of Operation Pitting: the British Military’s life-or-death race to bring thousands to safety in the evacuation from Afghanistan.

14 Nov

Rose Gold

A behind-the-scenes journey with iconic Australian sportsman Patty Mills and the Australian Basketball ‘Boomers’.

Ghosts – Season 5

The supernatural sitcom returns, following the comedy chaos of an unlikely house-share between the living and the dead.

17 Nov

Phoenix Rise – Season 1

Six outsiders learn the only way they are going to survive school is by sticking together … they hope.

The Inbetweeners – Season 2

In this second series of the beloved comedy, the gang gets a taste of the ‘real world’ during work experience week and experience the joys of community service.

19 Nov

Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia

The British comedian heads to Western Australia to take in the beauty … and have some laughs.

21 Nov

Yakka: Australia At Work

From working the land, to digging up minerals, from manufacturing to the services industry, this series explores how work has shaped Australia from the Second World War to the present.

The Way We Wore

Hosted by Celeste Barber, this new series uncovers the cultural & historical significance of Australian fashion.

25 Nov

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 3

It’s Spring 1939. As a potential Second World War looms, all of our Skeldale family have to consider their purpose in Darrowby and beyond.