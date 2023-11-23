ABC iview: new shows streaming in December 2023

Here’s your guide to the best new shows and films coming to ABC iview this December.

1 Dec

Gardening Australia – Indonesia Special

Costa and Tammy explore the plants and gardens of Indonesia, one of Australia’s nearest neighbours.

13 Dec

Prosecuting Evil

The fascinating story of one of the Holocaust’s most heroic figures, Ben Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg trial prosecutor.

14 Dec

Project Wild Series 1

‘Nature nerd’ Dr Ann Jones travels through the Indo-Pacific region to find the dedicated people bringing our planet’s amazing animals, plants and ecosystems back from the brink.

15 Dec

Gardening Australia Christmas

Gardening Australia Christmas. Image: ABC.

Costa gives garden bed gifts, Jane explores a florist’s paradise, Millie sets up for summer success, Tammy creates beautiful living wreaths, and Clarence learns about Christmas beetles.

Barry Humphries In His Own Words

A look back at the life and work of Barry Humphries, told in his own words from archival interviews with the man himself.

17 Dec

Living With Devils

In a wild and windswept corner of Australia, acclaimed film-maker Simon Plowright spends a year living with the iconic but endangered marsupial, the Tasmanian Devil.

19 Dec

Take 5 With Zan Rowe Summer Special

Iconic Australian celebrities explore their songs and stories of Australian summer.

Whitney (2018)

An intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.

Burlesque

Burlesque. Image: ABC.

A small-town singer moves to the big city for her chance at stardom when she discovers Burlesque, a glamorous nightclub packed with dancers, sizzling musical numbers, and an owner in need of a star.

20 Dec

Hard Quiz: Battle of the Influencers

Tom Gleeson takes on four of Australia’s most popular online influencers in a culture clash of epic proportions, where the only guarantee is mayhem.

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering

Charlie wraps up 2023 with Margaret Pomeranz, Roy&HG, Rhys Nicholson, referendums & mushroom deaths. The Yearly remembers all the news so that you don’t have to.

24 Dec

The King’s Speech (2010)

The story of King George VI, his unexpected ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.

25 Dec

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo makes its return to the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in 2023 with a brand new show.

31 Dec

New Year’s Eve

The ABC’s NYE 2023 concert and fireworks celebration is back again and set to light up the night when it airs Saturday, 31 December from 8.30pm.