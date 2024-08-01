ABC iview: new shows streaming August 2024

5 August

Vera – Season 12

The return of DCI Vera Stanhope, who – with the help of her wit and charm – leads a team of detectives in the pursuit of answers to murder mysteries in Northumberland, UK. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

7 August

Tom Gleeson: Joy

Australia’s 2019 Gold Logie winner. Chief celebrity interrogator. Host of the highest-rating quiz show on TV. There’s not much Tom Gleeson hasn’t been up to. Now we can watch the great man live on stage. Experience the Joy.

12 August

Play School Science Time – Season 3

Dust off your lab coat, Play School’s Science Time is back for even more awesome experiments! Join Matt and Miah to learn about snot, stars, spaceships, and everything in between.

13 August

The Secret Lives of Our Urban Birds: Perth

Dr. Ann Jones is on her latest birding adventure, this time across Perth. Uncovering the secrets of majestic wedge-tailed eagles to sexy splendid fairy wrens, she learns why people are passionate about their charismatic birds.

14 August

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction

Series. One question, two guests and the man everyone agrees is this country’sleast experienced interviewer. Join Shaun Micallef each week as he chats with his famous acquaintances about what’s really important to them.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee

Guy Montgomery and assistant Aaron Chen star in this fast-paced hilarious new comedy that puts four famous faces through their paces, as they attempt to spell as best they can to be crowned that week’s best speller.

15 August

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Season 12

Amazing Spaces is back, with some of the most eccentric, ambitious, and passionate self-builders George Clarke has ever met! And, not to be outdone, George attempts to create an elegant airborne cabin from an old industrial scissor lift! He also heads to Denmark, home of gorgeous and minimalist architecture.

18 August

Compass

Series. Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with new host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.

20 August

The Assembly

The Assembly. Image: ABC.

Mentored by one of Australia’s most renowned interviewers, Leigh Sales, The Assembly follows autistic journalism students as they interview Australia’s biggest names.

Back Roads – Season 10

The return of Back Roads sees popular host Heather Ewart and guest presenters once again travel across regional and remote Australia, uncovering stories of resilience and inspiration.

23 August

Mulholland Drive

Film (2001). After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Written and directed by David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Mark Pellegrino and Robert Forster.

Good Game Spawn Point

Celebrate 15 years of video games and Good Game Spawn Point with 10 Super Silly Super Specials! Join Gem, Harry, and some new friends in the brand-new den of gaming as they imagine what would happen if life was more like their favourite games.

30 August

Van der Valk – Season 4

Van der Valk, an unapologetic Dutch detective, takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam, solving mysteries with astute observation and his natural street smarts.

Gardening Australia

Gardening Australia. Image: ABC.

Back after their winter break, Costa and the Gardening Australia team return with more beautiful gardens, inspiring plant-lovers, and practical information.