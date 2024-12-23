ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Tracy: A Force of Nature (23 Dec)

Documentary. Featuring never-before-told stories of survival and some of the ABC’s most incredible archival footage, Tracy is a moving and confronting testament to one of Australia’s worst ever natural disasters, narrated by Leigh Sales.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Christmas Special (24 Dec)

Special. Shaun discovers the true meaning of Christmas when he is visited by two guests: Sam Pang and Courtney Act. Warning: graphic violence and drug taking.

Kangaroo Beach: Mountain Mystery Special (26 Dec)

The cadets head into the mountains for a daring rescue mission to save rescue dummy Dotty, but along the way, they make a surprising new friend and stumble upon a hunt for pirate treasure.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special (28 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special. Image: Channel 5/ ABC iview.

Special. It’s Christmas, and James is miles away at the RAF training base. He’s determined to get back to a very pregnant Helen, but he doesn’t have many options – so will he find his way home in time for Christmas? Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

The Forest (16 Dec)

The Forest. Image: ABC iview.

The story of a brilliant ecologist with a plan to save the world by restoring the planet’s forests. His original work was hijacked by corporations and politicians with disastrous effect, so now he’s using science to fight back.

Hard Quiz Neighbours TV Cast Special (18 Dec)

Special. In this special episode, Stefan Dennis (Paul), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie), Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl) and Madeleine West (Dee) battle it out for Tom Gleeson’s Big Brass Mug.

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering (18 Dec)

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Charlie’s back to wrap up 2024 with Margaret Pomeranz, Roy & HG, Rhys Nicholson, Concetta Caristo and Andy Zaltzman. And if you can’t even recall what happened this year, don’t worry – The Yearly remembers all the news so that you don’t have to.

A (Very) Musical Christmas (20 Dec)

A (Very) Musical Christmas. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Join Australia’s finest musical performers in A (Very) Musical Christmas, as they grace the stage with sounds of the festive season in a special television event supporting Beyond Blue.

Gardening Australia Christmas Special (13 Dec)

Special. Millie explores a hedge maze, Clarence goes to a koala hospital, Sophie makes Christmas gifts for growing, Hannah tours a farm with a holistic approach, and we meet an elder sharing her knowledge of a special WA plant.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (1 Dec)

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Douglas is Cancelled (1 Dec)

Douglas is Cancelled. Image: ABC iview.

Miniseries. TV presenter Douglas faces the backlash of a sexist joke made at a wedding, as his co-host Madeline accidentally amplifies the situation. But was it an accident? Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Watch the trailer.