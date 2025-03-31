ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Crooked (31 March)

Documentary. A decade-long investigation has uncovered explosive new evidence suggesting that corrupt former NSW Crime Commission assistant director Mark Standen’s criminality was far more extensive than the public was led to believe.

Investigative reporter Janine Cohen has been following Standen’s case for 14 years, uncovering new details that challenge the official narrative.

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli (1 April)

Series. Virginia Trioli is back with a new season, travelling the country and being invited into the very heart of the creative process of some of our most distinctive and prolific artists and performers. Watch the trailer.

Restoration Australia Season 7 (3 April)

Series. Breathing new life into heritage houses, grand or humble, is a testing, bittersweet adventure that engages and inspires architecture expert Anthony Burke in this brand-new series of Restoration Australia.

Good Game Spawn Squad Season 3 (4 April)

Series. Series 3 is here, featuring regular members Charlie, Sueann, Amelie, and Ana plus new gamers George, Eden, twins Harry and Mason, and brothers Jack and Oscar. As always, Gem and Harry are back behind the desk, getting schooled once again by the incredible Spawn Squad crew.

Dinosaurs of the Frozen Continent Season 1 (5 April)

Series. A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI. Take a 300-million-year journey of discovery, through a new expedition to the ice continent to understand how dinosaurs and great forests once thrived here.

ABC iview: recent highlights

Compass (30 March)

Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.

Vera Season 13 (29 March)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. DCI Vera Stanhope uncovers lies, betrayals and deadly secrets as the brilliant and unorthodox detective investigating mysterious crimes only she can solve.

Badjelly Season 1 (30 March)

Series. When siblings Tim and Rose enter the nearby woods in search of their beloved cow Lucy, they must team up with a weird and wonderful team of forest-folk to confront a malevolent force terrorising the valley, known as Badjelly.

Grand Designs UK: 25 Years and Counting (27 March)

Special/ This one-off special celebrates 25 years of the nation’s favourite homebuilding program as Kevin McCloud looks back at the most incredible projects Grand Designs has followed – the triumphs, the disasters and the most iconic moments.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (29 March)

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film showcasing ultimate fan glory on a never-before-seen scale.

Father Brown Season 11 (29 March)

Series. The charismatic crime-fighting priest returns to solve more mysteries in the beautiful English countryside. Based on the character created by GK Chesterton.

Shark With Steve Backshall Season 1 (18 March)

Shark with Steve Backshall. Image: BBC/ ABC iview.

Series. Steve Backshall reveals that sharks are marvels not monsters. Diving in the three largest oceans, he encounters a dazzling diversity of sharks, uncovers their secret lives and the threats they face in our rapidly changing world.



