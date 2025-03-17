ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Betrayal of Trust (17 March)

This one-hour special reveals the deep failures and systemic issues plaguing Australia’s childcare sector. With nearly 1.5 million children enrolled in childcare across the country, parents trust that their children will be safe and cared for.

And while the glossy brochures and marketing paint a rosy picture, the reality of the system is far darker, and families are paying the price. Reporter Adele Ferguson uncovers shocking cases of child abuse, neglect, and injury, highlighting critical gaps in childcare safety and accountability.

Pokemon Season 10 (17 March)

Series. Explore the world of Pokémon with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as they make new friends, meet powerful Pokémon, and aim for Ash’s ultimate goal: becoming a Pokémon Master!

Shark With Steve Backshall Season 1 (18 March)

Series. Steve Backshall reveals that sharks are marvels not monsters. Diving in the three largest oceans, he encounters a dazzling diversity of sharks, uncovers their secret lives and the threats they face in our rapidly changing world.

Breeders Season 4 (18 March)

Series. This season of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of the Zoo Season 3 (20 March)

Series. Secrets of the Zoo gives unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to one of the nations largest and most popular zoos. Watch the dramatic, heartwarming and often hilarious stories of the animals and animal lovers alike.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (22 March)

Innovative pastry chefs craft spellbinding sweet creations inspired by Harry Potter. The contenders will have unprecedented access to the actual sets where the films were made as they present their creations to the judges and special guests.

Live at the Apollo Season 19 (22 March)

Live At The Apollo welcomes an array of established and up-and-coming stand-ups to the world-famous Apollo stage.

Rhys Nicholson: Live at the Athenaeum (22 March)

Special. Rapid-paced, refined rawness and ever so real realness, Rhys Nicholson’s Live at the Athenaeum talks about managing relations, growing up in Australia and dealing with his favourite fan.

ABC iview: recently added

Darby and Joan Season 2 (16 March)

Series. Jack and Joan head out on the road in a quest to clear his name, but as they search for the truth about Jack’s past, mysteries await around every bend for them to solve in this sunny Australian crime series. Starring Bryan Brown and Great Scacchi.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 (12 March)

Series. Having given birth to Lasher in order to fulfil the prophecy, Rowan Mayfair is determined to use him to achieve her purpose as a healer. Sip is hellbent on taking Lasher from her. Their battle for control of him will lead back to the ancient stronghold of Donnelaith. Watch the trailer.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering Season 11 (12 March)

Series. The Weekly is the one show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously. You give us thirty minutes – we’ll give you the week.

From ScreenHub’s review:

If you want political comedy on the ABC in 2025, there’s only one place left to go: The Weekly with Charlie Pickering.

‘Which is just another way of saying there’s nowhere to go, because calling The Weekly political satire is wildly defamatory to political satire and at the moment the ABC has enough legal trouble as it is. Which you’d know if you watched this week’s episode, because they did an entire bit on how the Antoinette Lattouf sacking is … bad?’ Read more …