ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 13 to 19 January 2025 on ABC iview with this guide.
13 Jan 2025 15:16
Paul Dalgarno
Escaping Utopia. Image: ABC iview.

ABC iview: new to streaming

Escaping Utopia – Season 1 (13 Jan)

Series. Half a century ago, a group of people from all over the world followed an Australian religious preacher to a remote part of NZ. Today 650 people live shut away from the rest of society in the community known as Gloriavale. Watch the trailer.

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3 (13 Jan)

Kids series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets. 

ABC iview: recently added

Dr Karl’s How Things Work (7 Jan)

Series. Follow Dr Karl as he travels across Australia, stepping behind factory doors to see how some of Australia’s best loved products are made. He’ll uncover their inner workings… and meet the people who keep them going.

Eat the Invaders (7 Jan)

Series. Over six episodes, host Tony Armstrong – with the help of scientists, land carers, Kirsha Kaechele and Mona Head Chef Vince Trim – will attempt to turn our unwanted ecological trash into desirable culinary gold, in a provocative attempt to Eat the Invaders.

Back Roads – Season 11 (9 Jan)

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand (12 Jan)

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Determined to overcome her ignorance and prepare for a new film role in New Zealand, Miriam embarks on a road trip across the North and South islands to find out what it means to be a Kiwi today and to understand how different it is from being an Aussie. Watch the trailer.

Gardening Australia Junior – Season 2 (1 Jan)

A new cast of kids are pulling on their gloves, grabbing their spades and getting set to explore all things gardening alongside hosts Costa Georgiadis, Clarence Slockee, Hannah Moloney, Tammy Huynh and Millie Ross.

The Split: Barcelona (3 Jan)

The Split: Barcelona. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside. Starring Fiona Button, Romina Coocca and Dariam Coco. Watch the trailer.

Tracy: A Force of Nature (23 Dec)

Documentary. Featuring never-before-told stories of survival and some of the ABC’s most incredible archival footage, Tracy is a moving and confronting testament to one of Australia’s worst ever natural disasters, narrated by Leigh Sales.

The Forest (16 Dec)

The Forest. Image: ABC iview.

The story of a brilliant ecologist with a plan to save the world by restoring the planet’s forests. His original work was hijacked by corporations and politicians with disastrous effect, so now he’s using science to fight back.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (1 Dec)

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now. Image: ABC iview.

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Discover more recent ABC iview streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

