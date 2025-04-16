5 best new shows to stream this week

5 best new shows

The Last of Us Season 2 – Max (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max. Best new shows.

Series. We’re back in the dark and creepy grip of a a devastated civilisation, 20 years into a pandemic caused by a fungal infection (that was clearly too strong for anti-fungal topical creams and gels from the chemist), which turns its victims into zombie-like creatures.

In Season 1, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pacal) took charge of escorting a 14-year-old immune girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who may be humanity’s last hope. Season 2 is set five years later and introduces us to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). Watch the trailer.

Government Cheese – Apple TV+ (16 April)

Government Cheese. Image: Apple TV+. Best new shows.

Series. This surrealist family comedy, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo, is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.

When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria, and sons, Einstein and Harrison, have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

Sounds great! Watch the trailer.

Scrublands: Silver – Stan (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Series. It’s been a year since the life-changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal Australian hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth.

As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past. Watch the trailer.

The Secret DNA of Us – SBS On Demand (17 April)

The Secret DNA of US. Image: SBS On Demand. Best new shows.

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries. Watch the trailer.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North – Prime Video (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video. Best new shows.

Series. This five-part series wowed audiences at the Berlinale in Germany earlier this year … and now we finally get to see it.

Based on the Booker Prize-winning 2013 novel by Richard Flanagan, the ‘savagely beautiful’ five-part ‘ shows charts the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

An intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.