4 best new films to stream this week

4 best new films

Ghost Cat Anzu – Binge (5 May)

Ghost Cat Anzu. Image: Kismet Films. Streaming on Binge. Best new films.

Film (2024). This anime adventure, based on the same-name manga by Takashi Imashiro, follows the friendship between Karin, a strong-minded girl sent to live with her monk granddad in the Japanese countryside, and Anzu, the even-more unpredictable phantom feline who acts as her guardian.

Critics on the whole have questioned the pacing but have loved the animation. If that gets you kneading the living-room pillows and purring in delight, then this one’s for you.

Starring Mirai Moriyama and Noa Gotô. Watch the trailer.

Transformers One – Paramount+ (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+. Best new films.

Film (2024). The untold – until now, that is – origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once upon a time bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

It didn’t exactly set the box office alight when it was released last year but critics on Rotten Tomatoes loved it (89% approval rating), and audiences even more so (97%), with the critics consensus:

Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humour, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm. Watch the trailer.

Nonnas – Netflix (9 May)

Nonnas. Image: Netflix. Best new films.

Film (2025). One for the comedy fans … Following his mother’s passing, Joe finds himself struggling with grief, and then, to honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant.

But instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food. On the face of it, it doesn’t sound particularly comical. But it’s based on the story of the real-life Joe Scaravella, who created the Enoteca Maria restaurant in the US, and if the nonnas tell us to laugh, we’ll laugh!

Starring Susan Sarandon, Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Jimmy Smagula. Watch the trailer.

The Exorcist: Believer – Paramount+ (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise.

We’re going to watch this regardless, but definitely have our expectations tempered by the dismal (22%) critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the better – but not emphatic – 57% audience rating.

Starring Lafortune Joseph, Leslie Odom Jr and Gastner Legerme.

Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub:

Halloween season is here, bringing with it the promise of new horrors at the box office. This year it’s all about renewed cinematic horrors.

Alongside the tenth Saw film, there is The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, the sixth Exorcist film and the first instalment of a new trilogy which cost US$400 million in worldwide rights alone.

Believer follows certain rules and conventions with roots in William Peter Blatty’s bestselling 1971 novel: think demonic possession, projectile vomiting and spinning heads. Aficionados expect these things from works bearing The Exorcist imprimatur. Read more …