Over 40 diverse writers join ArtsHub’s Amplify Collective

In March ArtsHub put out a call for writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds as part of a five-month pilot program. It is our pleasure to announce that after receiving over 280 Expressions of Interest (EOI) applications, 45 writers from across Australia will join us from July to November 2023 to share their voices through the Amplify Collective.

The Amplify Collective will platform a plurality of voices that reflect the diversity of our culture in this country, from First Nations and Māori writers to those who are Culturally and Linguistically Diverse, People of Colour, and from the D/deaf, disabled, neurodiverse, LGBTQIA+ and senior communities.

Geographically, writers from every state and territory applied for the initiative, and we are excited to share their ideas from Alice Springs (NT), the Kimberley (WA), Barossa Valley (SA), Toowoomba (Qld), Griffith (NSW) and more.

Over the coming months these talented writers will delve into topics ranging across the arts and screen sectors, as well as present thought-provoking conversations and their thoughts on shows, exhibitions, books and films.

ArtsHub CEO Sol Wise says: ‘At a time when arts coverage is shrinking in mainstream media, ArtsHub champions for informed commentary and accurate analysis. We believe that meeting the needs of underrepresented communities is vital, and that a plurality of voices is essential in the media landscape to achieve this. Collectively, ArtsHub strives to be that voice for the arts sector.

‘The Amplify Collective project represents a long-term ambition for ArtsHub to provide a platform for underrepresented voices, and we look forward to the many contributions by writers from all walks of life in the coming months.

‘We would like to thank The Walkley Foundation together with Meta for supporting this important initiative. I would also like to thank our team who are working hard to make this happen, and I know they are very excited to see what is possible,’ says Wise.

ArtsHub Managing Editor, Madeleine Swain adds: ‘As Managing Editor of ArtsHub one of my key objectives is to increase the profile and reach of the site across Australia. The Amplify Collective project is not only a wonderful way to work towards this goal, it does so by giving a platform to traditionally underrepresented voices, which is the best sort of win/win imaginable. I can’t wait to see what all these incredibly exciting writers have to say.’

Together with the diverse range of content presented by writers on the Amplify Collective, a new dedicated content page will launch on ArtsHub to spotlight their work as part of the initiative and put their voices front and centre.

Ana Tiwary, Founder of Diversity in Australia Media and Program Adviser for the Amplify Collective, says: ‘I congratulate all the talented writers who have been selected to the Amplify program. This is a much needed initiative that will create a safe space for writers to express their opinions without constraints.’

ArtsHub looks forward to supporting the writers on this journey and introducing the Amplify Collective on our national platform in the coming months.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.