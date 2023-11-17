Screen opportunities roundup – November 2023

Your at-a-glance look at some of the screen opportunities for filmmakers, actors, writers, producers and more this November in Australia.

Awards:

Free to enter, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards elevates the original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling. The shortlisted filmmakers are flown to Los Angeles for an exclusive four-day event to gain unparalleled insight into all aspects of the filmmaking process to advance their careers. After a black-tie awards ceremony at the Cary Grant Theatre, the 30 successful filmmakers benefit from a four-day workshop program. Aimed at breakthrough artists and independent filmmakers worldwide, the awards has six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Animation, Student and Future Format.

Each category awards a winner and a shortlist of up to five. The deadline for entries is 07:00 AM (CT) 15 February 2024.

For more information, visit Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

Festival submissions:

Australian XR Festival celebrates local Australian and global creative talent, with a focus on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Digital Art, Game Development, Web Series, Social Media, Creative AI and Animation. A physical and virtual festival to engage the general public as well as bring the local and global industry together to collaborate and educate.

Before Australian XR Festival starts, it is planning on having some warm up events. So, the earlier submissions are received, the more potential for your work to be screened, with special AR / VR events also on the agenda.

The Australian XR Festival 2023 will open in Melbourne on 19 December 2023, with an awards event on 21 December 2023. The event will feature each category listed on FilmFreeway, as the content submitted will become the basis for the festival, both online and in person, to be shown till the Australian XR Festival closes on 21 December 2023.

Local Melbourne, Australian and international entries are welcomed.

QLD XR Festival celebrates Queensland (QLD), Australian and global creative talent, with a focus on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Digital Art, Game Development, Short Films, Creative AI and Animation. A physical and virtual festival to engage the general public as well as bring the local and global industry together to collaborate and educate.

Before Qld XR Festival 2024 even begins, it be showcasing selected submissions through out 2023 to 2024. During the 2022 to 2023 season, it had six large special screening events before the main festival had even begun. So the earlier submissions are received, the more potential for your work to be screened. Special AR / VR events are also on the agenda.

The festival will run throughout the year with monthly screenings generating end of year entries to the annual festival event. The monthly screenings began in May 2023 and the annual event is scheduled for March 2024.

Winners of Best Film of the Month (Audience Choice) and Best South Australian Film of the Month (Judges Selection) will receive:

a cash prize/sponsored prize/vouchers.

automatic entry to the annual competition.

the right to display festival “laurels” on posters and publicity.

MIFF is a not-for-profit organisation that has been continuously running since 1952, making it the leading film festival in Australia and one of the world’s oldest film festivals, alongside Cannes and Berlin. Presenting a curated global program of innovative screen experiences and the world’s largest showcase of exceptional Australian filmmaking, MIFF is an accessible, iconic cultural event that provides transformative experiences for audiences and filmmakers alike.

For more information, visit Melbourne International Film Festival

Entries are now open for the 2024 Sydney Film Festival. Be a part of one of the longest running and prestigious film festivals in the world as it celebrates its 71st Festival.

All feature length films selected for the Festival are considered for inclusion in the Official Competition and compete for the Sydney Film Prize ($60,000).

*The winning films in the Dendy Awards Live Action and Animation categories, and the winner of the Documentary Australia Award are eligible for Academy Award nomination.

Closing date for all entries is 1 March 2024.

For more information, visit Sydney Film Festival

The Fleurieu Film Festival celebrates its 8th annual event in February 2024.

All genres are welcome as long as films are under eight minutes plus credits! Films made in or about the Fleurieu Peninsula are eligible for the special Fleurieu in Focus prize!

Filmmakers of all ages are encouraged to submit, using FilmFreeway.

Final submission deadline is 4 December.

Submit or make a new short film now! Learn more from here.

The Short Film Competition at Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival in Winton is geared to independent filmmakers from Australia. Filmmakers are asked to submit a short film.

Submissions of quality short films that are family friendly and funny, are welcomed. Regional, First Nations and women filmmakers are encouraged to enter.

For 2024, submissions are open to feature films to highlight the festival’s commitment to independent Australian cinema. If selected, the feature films will be programmed in throughout the nine days of the Festival. A fee will be paid for selected films.

Your film can be fiction or documentary, funny or sad but it has to be memorable, significant and lasting, and also family friendly makes it much easier to be included.

The PRIDE Queer Film Festival is back in 2024. The 8th Festival promises a wide range of queer films to entice, excite and thrill local audiences.

Running from 6-12 March and showing at the Backlot Perth, the festival aims to bring a range of diverse and interesting LGBTQI films and documentaries to the event.

This year the Festival will head on the road with trips planned to at least three regional cities to share mini-festivals with local LGBTQI communities after a successful regional trips in 2022 and 2023.

This is the only Queer Film Festival on the West Coast of Australia with an exclusive opening night event and the chance to see some of the best new Queer Films.

Sydney World Film Festival takes pride in its astute selection process. It is known for discovering hidden gems that later go on to thrive successfully at A-list festivals, with some films even catching the eye of the Academy Awards. In 2021 for example, the festival selected and awarded Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, directed by Maria Brendle, which was nominated in 2022 for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Inspired by the grand screening rooms of the past and born of today’s interconnected world, the Sydney World Film Festival has succeeded in finding its unique voice within the already bustling film festival scene in Australia’s largest city. It attracts young independent filmmakers not only for its selection of films, but also for the informal drinks held after each screening, providing a perfect networking opportunity.

The Setting Sun Film Festival is a culturally diverse festival and the premier film festival in Melbourne’s West. It attracts quality entries from around the world and its short film program is one of the largest in Melbourne. The 2024 festival will involve physical and online screenings, paid and free events. Loads of cash and prizes to give away. Films will be screened at Kindred Studios, the Sun Theatre Yarraville and the Greek Centre in Melbourne.

Awards and Prizes

$10,000 in cash and other prizes. TBC

$1000 for Best Short Film Overall 2024

$500 cheque for Best Film By A Female Director (must have female director)

More details on their website

In partnership with Revelation Perth International Film Festival, Vincent’s Film Project provides early-career filmmakers with the opportunity, support and funding to make a short non-fiction work that demonstrates their filmmaking talents. The project aims to reflect the City of Vincent by showcasing local stories, characters and urban legends in Vincent. Proven to be a useful stepping stone into the screen industry, the City of Vincent is proud to have been running the project since 2005.

Now in the project’s seventh year of partnership with Revelation Perth International Film Festival, grant recipients are provided with ongoing mentorship, $7000 funding and $1000 in-kind from Perth’s camera equipment rental company Raz Rentals. The resulting films will premiere in July 2024 at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival at Luna, Leederville.

The Screen It International Film Festival (SIIFF) is an accessible Queensland-based festival in Australia. SIIFF proudly showcases not only Australian films, but international talents as well. SIIFF’s mission is to support aspiring creative filmmakers of all experiences and backgrounds. A platform that encourages the use of filmmaking as a tool of expression to support mental health and wellbeing for all ages.

From drama to comedy (and everything in between) short films will be judged by a panel of industry experts to be allocated awards. The audience can also cast their vote during the festival for the Moviegoers Favourite Award. SIIFF highly encourages entries from independent filmmakers and films with creative leads from underrepresented backgrounds.

Our Passionate Artists Category, is dedicated to supporting creatives who identify as disabled. All proceeds raised from submissions to this category will be donated to Indelabilityarts to help provide creative opportunities for disabled and neurodivergent artists.

For further updates regarding key dates, awards and other information, follow SIIFF’s social media platforms. Most importantly, remember to have fun!

Proudly presented and produced by the City of Port Phillip, the St Kilda Film Festival supports the Australian film industry by showcasing the best short films. A special category of St Kilda Film Festival is the Youth Short Film Category – Under the Radar. This category provides an opportunity for young filmmakers (under the age of 21) to show their work in an internationally recognised film festival.

St Kilda Film Festival provides a comprehensive overview of the national short film industry, screening the top short film entries alongside a rich program of special events, international screenings and a free filmmaker development program.

Winner of the Under the Radar Short Film Competition will be awarded a prize of $1000.

The Best Australian Short Film Competition is free to enter and open to everyone aged 12 and over. This competition is for anyone, from seasoned filmmakers, content creators to just someone starting out.

Entries for the SAE Emerging Talent Prize close 7 pm 5 January 2024 AWST and for all other categories 7 pm 22 January 2024 AWST. See prize categories.

Sydney Women’s International Film Festival (SWIFF) is an IMDb-registered event where the creativity and stories of women, non-binary and self-identified female filmmakers are celebrated and supported, all in the heart of one of the world’s most creative and iconic cities.

Audiences aren’t seeing enough stories about women nor enough made by them. SWIFF is a not-for-profit organisation conceived to tackle this deficit with a new platform. Its volunteer team is dedicated to improving audience access to films that support gender equality while promoting the creativity of local and international non-binary and self-identifying female filmmakers alike.

The festival includes programming of outstanding entries, post-screening Q&A with stand out filmmakers, industry networking opportunities, and opening/closing social events. The festival includes both an online and physical event with award nominees screening at the physical event.

Previous SWIFF feature film selections have since been picked up for distribution with Apple TV, Netflix, Stan, Prime, SBS, ABC and more. Previous SWIFF short film selections have since been selected for the Oscar and Academy Awards ballots.

Sparrowland Short Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing independent films and providing film makers with a platform from which to have their voices heard….OUT LOUD.

There’s really only one catch – your film has to have heart. The festival are looking for real and raw stories that will challenge our view of humanity. These can be any genre you like – but please be unapologetic in your exploration of what encapsulates the human spirit.

The festival invites filmmakers to send in your latest project, to be adjudicated by some of Brisbane’s influential filmmaking professionals. If officially selected, the film will be screened at our live event, alongside other inspirational filmmakers. This is set to be a massive celebration of all things indie.

The Sparrowland Short Film Festival is looking forward to receiving your submissions and sharing your stories, in this celebration of love for indie films and for the human spirit.

BUFF aims to tantalise and stimulate conversations of the not-so-talked-about, so strap yourself in and support independent cinema, art and the community.

Building upon last year’s electric event, BUFF returns in 2023 to shake things up, expand the mind, and celebrate the curious through the majesty of curated shorts, features and art pieces.

Expect Filmmaker panel discussions, street performers, stand-up comedy, drive-in cinemas, guerrilla marketing, flash-mobs, and a celebration of the alternative lifestyle that made Byron Bay the Paramount of Australian anti-culture.

This year BUFF is partnering up with the European Film Festival based in Paris, and will bring some of Europe’s best to the silver screen.

Filmmakers are welcomed in attendance at BUFF. If your film is selected for the program, all effort is given to allow you the time to introduce and discuss your film in front of a live audience.

Held at Australia’s most iconic film destination – Broken Hill, the Perfect Light Film Festival is an annual free short film festival.

The festival will run 22-24 March 2024. The festival includes a short film festival (held Saturday 23 March at Sturt Park, Broken Hill) where up to 20 short listed films are screened and are judged live by a panel of celebrity judges and industry professionals – all competing for prizes.

PLFF attracts film-makers and filmgoers from all over the country and is supported by Industry bodies. Filmmakers of any level are encouraged to submit a short film up to 15 minutes in length by the cut off date.

Mentorships:

BMM has a very long history that goes all the way back to 1937 with the formation of Queensland Amateur Cine Society (QACS). In those days, they were using film stock but the technology being used has continually changed, leading to current members working mostly in digital media.

Over the years, the club has seen many members and executives come through and a multitude of movie projects. The club is proud of its heritage and the connections and service that it has provided to the community through the movie projects.

When: Club members usually enjoy two meetings per month on the first and and third Thursday, 7:30 – 9:30pm. If you wish to attend, contact the club via the contact page.​

Where: Indro Hub, 60 Stamford Rd, Indooroopilly.

Professional development:

Join in for a deep dive into the essential tools and techniques to elevate the audio quality of your projects to professional standards.

Presented by Paul Murphy, this dynamic 90 minute in-person event will level up your Premiere Pro audio skills. With 20 years of experience using Adobe products in post-production, Paul is an in-demand trainer for LinkedIn Learning and co-authored the book ‘The Cool Stuff in Premiere Pro’.

7pm Wednesday 22 November

SAE Institute – South Melbourne

Free for ASE Members / Students (student card required)

General public $30

Screen NSW in partnership with Australians In Film(AiF) offers NSW screen practitioners the opportunity to secure access to two dedicated co-working spaces at Charlie’s in Los Angeles. The two free creative workspaces are available for directors, producers and writers visiting LA to conduct business, collaborate, and network.

Successful applicants to Charlie’s will receive access to writing desks and a writers’ room with whiteboards and screens, TV and Wi-Fi are access to an equipped kitchen and friendly and helpful AiF staff.

Charlie’s is located at The Lot studios, out of the Writer’s Building in West Hollywood and is open 24/7.

Industry Development supports screen industry guilds and screen-based organisations to deliver professional skills development activities in Victoria to a diverse range of screen practitioners.

VicScreen is committed to promoting and supporting gender equality, diversity and inclusiveness in the Victorian screen industry and requires applicants to demonstrate diversity and inclusion in their applications. All applicants should read VicScreen’s Gender and Diversity Statement prior to applying

Film Lab: New Voices is a low-budget feature film skills development initiative designed to provide a platform for the next generation of diverse, South Australian filmmaking talent. It is co-funded by the SAFC, Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) and Screen Australia.

Film Lab: New Voices offers a bold, ambitious, and creative program that will foster a new generation of key creatives and provide a tangible production and exhibition outcome.

The Film Lab: New Voices initiative has already proven a successful career accelerator development program since it was launched in 2020. The first film greenlit for production, sci-fi Monolith, had its international premiere in official selection at the renowned SXSW (South by Southwest) Festival in Austin, Texas in 2023, following its world premiere at Adelaide Film Festival in 2022, and has sold into the US and Europe, internationally positioning writer Lucy Campbell, director Matt Vesely and producer Bettina Hamilton as exciting talent to watch.

The Crew Connects Placement Program is designed to provide professional screen practitioners with credited employment in areas of critical need within the NSW screen industry.

Financed with the assistance of Screen Australia, the $400,000 program funds the placement of emerging crew members who are keen to upskill and advance their careers into roles for up to six months with screen businesses offering the relevant development opportunities.

The aim of the program is to address the shortage of highly skilled technical roles needed for the pipeline of production in NSW.

Funding is available for established production, post-production, VFX and animation companies to engage early to mid-career professional practitioners, to be employed in an area of demonstrable industry demand, within the company or on a production.

Placements can be up to a maximum of six months, providing the practitioner with a credit and valuable hands-on industry experience.

Set for Success is a Screenworks initiative designed to build the capacity of skilled below-the-line practitioners in regional Australia. It is financed with the assistance of Screen Australia and will be delivered in association with Creative Plus Business.

​​Skills gap shortages across Australia have been pushing crew members into more senior crew roles before they are sufficiently trained. There is a recognised need for mentoring, guidance and onset training to support crew and build their confidence as they step up to work in their new roles on set. Screenworks’ Set for Success program will help increase the number of skilled crew across the country by training and up skilling regional practitioners.

Screenworks Set for Success is a practical on-set training program that taps into the skills and industry knowledge of accomplished senior crew and HODs, engaging them as mentors for crew that are training into more senior roles.

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and Adelaide’s free-to-air community television station Channel 44 are partnering to continue to provide career pathways for First Nations screen makers.

Channel 44 reaches a cumulative monthly free-to-air audience of 148,000 viewers across the Adelaide metro area, a growing audience on community TV streaming platform CTV+, and a social media reach of 51,000 per month.

Over the past few years this partnership has provided an important platform for First Nations voices, including Mob Talks, a series created and produced by participants of the First Nations Internship Program to address social issues in First Nations communities with funding secured through the Community Broadcasting Foundation.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.