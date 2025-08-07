Screen NSW’s Short to Feature Fast Track returns in 2025 with $75K for emerging filmmakers

Screen NSW has announced the return of its Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative, aimed at accelerating the development of new screen talent across New South Wales.

In 2025 the initiative will support up to three creative teams with up to $75,000 each in production and development funding.

Successful applicants will receive financial support to create a short film or proof of concept, along with script development funding for a low-budget feature film. Each team will also be paired with a senior Executive Producer, appointed by Screen NSW, to mentor them through both stages of the initiative.

Now a staple program within the NSW Government’s broader Screen and Digital Games Strategy, thre Short to Feature Fast Track is designed for emerging-to-mid-career creatives based in NSW. It aims to not only fast-track their professional film career, but also boost projects to go to marker.

Applications are now open.

Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative elevates emerging talent

‘The Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative is a fantastic way Screen NSW helps to elevate fresh NSW filmmaking talent and provide necessary support to develop their strong and distinctive creative voices,’ said Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW.

‘Short films are a fantastic way for emerging creatives to cut their teeth and sharpen their creative and practical skills and can be used as a calling card to attract further funding for their projects.’

The program has already produced notable results. Since its inception in 2023, seven teams have received support, with some of those projects making it to major local festivals. Notably, Luna and the Brain Tuna, a short developed through the 2023 program, premiered at SXSW Sydney 2024 as part of the Screen Festival.

The initiative also provides access to mentorship from some of the Australian screen industry’s most respected figures. Previous mentors have included Kristina Ceyton (Causeway Films), Marian Macgowan (Macgowan Films), and Liz Watts, now Head of Film and Television (Australia) at See-Saw Films.

For the third year running, distribution veteran Marc Wooldridge, founder of Maslow Entertainment (Talk to Me, Late Night with the Devil, The Correspondent), will return as a program assessor.

Previous recipients of the Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative

For 2024 recipient Liam Heyen of Mad Ones Films, the initiative came at exactly the right time. His team had been exploring ways to develop a short that could build towards a feature debut.

‘Screen NSW’s Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative fills a gap we had been discussing at Mad Ones regarding a lack of career-escalation opportunities for filmmakers working towards directing their first feature,’ Heyen said.

That short film, Incorruptible, was written and directed by Eden creator Vanessa Gazy and completed earlier this year.

‘Vanessa has crafted a thrilling and provocative short film with four outstanding performances from some of Australia’s most exciting young actors,’ said Heyen.

‘We’re proud to have assembled a number of brilliant NSW-based creatives to bring the story to life – including DOP Grégoire Lière, Production Designer Alicia Clements, Costume Designer Genevieve Graham and Casting Director Danny Long.’

The team also benefited from working with acclaimed producer Kristina Ceyton during the initiative.

‘The initiative was also a brilliant opportunity for us to get to know Kristina from Causeway Films, who was our Executive Producer,’ Heyen added. ‘We’re excited to have just finished Incorruptible and are looking forward to the journey to come with The Wanting.’

As per Screen NSW, Stage 1 applications for the 2025 Short to Feature Fast Track Initiative will close at 5pm on Monday 15 September.

Full guidelines and eligibility requirements are available via the Screen NSW website.

