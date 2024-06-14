We Are Pride YouTube channel partners with Lesflicks for 2024 Pride Month celebrations

The We Are Pride YouTube channel has partnered with Lesflicks to host five brand new acclaimed lesbian films and digital series for Pride Month.

The upcoming slate of lesbian content arriving throughout June for Pride Month features a mix of dramas, documentaries, comedies, movies and short films, with standouts including:

Love Me Lex

A brand new, seven-episode, lesbian web series from Australian writer and director Sanja Katich, Love Me Lex is produced by Stephanie Davis and Somedae Pictures. The series follows a 40-something woman looking for love in the tiny puddle that is the Lesbian dating pool.

The Whistle

A feature documentary from director Storm Miguel Florez, revealing the story of a secret code created by and shared among young lesbians in 1970s and 80s Albuquerque, New Mexico, as a means of self-identification and finding community.

When Abby Met Emmy

A short film from director Kevin Walls. When an offbeat young woman encounters her perfect match in a movie theatre, she must summon the courage to win her dream girl’s heart.

Metro Sexual

An Australian comedy series starring comedian Geraldine Hickey and Riley Nottingham. Shot in a mockumentary style, the series follows the lives of doctors Stephanie Huddleston and Langdon Marsh, who work at Metropolitan Sexual Health, while also juggling friendships, relationships with colleagues, and their love lives.

The Visit

A short film from writer-director Shannan Leigh Reeve. A simple birthday card and a first class ticket bring Andi and Emily face-to-face with a question that neither thought she was ready to confront.

The upcoming slate will be featured in a branded Pride Month playlist on the We Are Pride YouTube channel throughout June.

‘Lesflicks is at the forefront of lesbian storytelling, bringing honest and absorbing stories of sapphic love to the screen,’ said Hannah Barnes, We Are Pride Director of Unscripted and Original Production. ‘We are really pleased to be deepening our partnership with Naomi and the team at Lesflicks to license a raft of acclaimed content for the We Are Pride YouTube channel as we celebrate Pride Month this June and beyond.

‘Lesbian content is our most popular content on We Are Pride. Audiences are craving authenticity and representation in the content they watch and we anticipate our partnership with Lesflicks will only continue to grow with the demand for these films and series.’

‘Everyone deserves to see themselves on screen and authentic lesbian & bisexual stories offer hope to those discovering their true selves as part of their coming out,’ said Naomi Bennett, Lesflicks Founder and CEO.

‘Lesflicks proudly champions under-represented voices and showcases authentic sapphic stories otherwise overlooked by mainstream distributors,’ said Bennett. ‘We work with independent filmmakers and share their stories because they matter, and not just in Pride Month because as a lesbian-owned business we know that our audiences are queer all year, not just in June!’

‘A minimum of 11 million women worldwide don’t identify as heterosexual, and that number only grows year on year,’ said Bennett. ‘Together with the We Are Pride YouTube channel, we’re going to celebrate those women and their stories this Pride Month and beyond.’

New Lesflicks content will premiere on the We Are Pride YouTube channel throughout June in celebration of 2024 LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.