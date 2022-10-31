News

Ultraviolent Terrifier 2 horror movie given gore warning in Australia

With reports of US audiences passing out and puking into their popcorn, it's no wonder the classification board is nervous.
31 Oct 2022
Paul Dalgarno

Hands up if you’re scared of clowns. Image: Bloody Disgusting

The Australian film classification board has issued a ‘gore warning’ and R18+ rating for the new film Terrifier 2.

The sequel to 2016’s killer clown movie has gained the kind of notoriety horror films dream for in recent weeks, with multiple reports of audience members throwing up and fainting in US cinemas due to its graphic violence and disturbing subject matter.

Starring David Howard Thornton, Felissa Rose, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam and Chris Jericho, the film picks up immediately after the events of the first movie, as per its blurb on IMDB:

After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

IMDB

With ambulances being called for people who passed out and tweets such as ‘I puked in my popcorn‘ widely circulating, themed vomit bags have been provided at a number of US cinemas to mitigate mess.  

Read: Horror films: are these the scariest ever made?

The Government’s Australian Classification website warns viewers of what they can expect:   

‘The film features a series of sadistic and gory murders perpetrated by an evil clown. In some scenes, the clown eats pieces of flesh and internal organs of his victims […] The film features a series of murders that include copious amounts of blood and graphic injury detail such as mutilation, decapitation and dismemberment.’  

Earlier this month, the production company issued a warning on social media to prepare and warn viewers.

Terrifier 2 is currently on release in Australian cinemas until 31 October.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

