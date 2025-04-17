The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Stan, Shudder, SBS, Prime, Netflix, Tubi and more

Once again we have scoured the streaming services for new movies available on each subscription, and here’s what we can conclude: the following titles are the 10 best films just added that you can watch now (14-20 April 2025).

Read on to see what 10 films we picked, where you can stream them, where they’re from, what they’re rated, and why you should watch them ASAP.

If you’re looking for Easter weekend family-friendly films, head here instead.

Memoir of a Snail (2024, Stan)

Memoir of a Snail. Image: Madman. 10 films to stream this week.

Year: 2024

Director: Adam Elliot

Stars: Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jacki Weaver

Country: Australia

Rating: M

Genre: Drama/animation

Runtime: 94m

Forcibly separated from her twin brother when they are orphaned, a melancholic misfit learns how to find confidence within herself amid the clutter of misfortunes and everyday life.

Why should I watch Memoir of a Snail? As our reviewer Rochelle put it: ‘Memoir of a Snail is an important film for the Australian screen industry and a reminder of why it is that we continue to fund, support and protect it: for the human beings, of course. To have our own culture.’

Legends of the Fall (1994, SBS on Demand – and also on Netflix)

Legends of the Fall. Image: Fox/Columbia Tristar Films/Netflix . 10 films to stream this week.

Year: 1994

Director: Edward Zwick

Stars: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Drama/Western

Runtime: 133m

In early 20th-century Montana, Col. William Ludlow lives on a ranch in the wilderness with his sons, Alfred, Tristan, and Samuel. Eventually, the unconventional but close-knit family are bound by loyalty, tested by war, and torn apart by love, as told over the course of several decades in this epic saga.

Why should I watch Legends of the Fall? It may be so earnest that it often registers as corny, but Legends of the Fall has enough good stuff going for it to make it a great afternoon weepy.

The Accountant (2016, Prime Video)

The Accountant. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures . 10 films to stream this week.

Year: 2016

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Stars: Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Anna Kendrick

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 128m

As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities and the body count starts to rise.

Why should I watch The Accountant? With the sequel imminent, now’s your chance to catch up on the story so far before getting confused in the cinema.

Possession (1981, Shudder)

Possession. Image: Neon . 10 films to stream this week.

Year: 1981

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Stars: Isabelle Adjani, Sam Neill

Country: France/Germany

Rating: R

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 124m

A young woman leaves her family for an unspecified reason. The husband determines to find out the truth and starts following his wife. At first, he suspects that a man is involved. But gradually, he finds out more and more strange behaviors and bizarre incidents that indicate something more than a possessed love affair.

Why should I watch Possession? It’s one of the greatest horrors of all time, with a spectacular performance from Adjani.

Missing (2023, Netflix)

Missing. Image: Sony Pictures . 10 films to stream this week.

Year: 2023

Director: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

Stars: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 111m

When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers… and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

Why should I watch Missing? Purpose built for watching on the small screen, Missing takes the dizzying, addictive online experience and builds a solid thriller around it.

About Time (2013, Tubi)

About Time. Image: StudioCanal and Universal Pictures

Year: 2013

Director: Richard Curtis

Stars: Rachel McAdams, Domnhall Gleeson, Bill Nighy

Country: UK/USA

Rating: M

Genre: Romance

Runtime: 123m

The night after another unsatisfactory New Year’s party, Tim’s father tells his son that the men in his family have always had the ability to travel through time. They can’t change history, but they can change what happens and has happened in their own lives. Thus begins the start of a lesson in learning to appreciate life itself as it is, as it comes, and most importantly, the people living alongside us.

Why should I watch About Time? As far as time-travelling romcoms go (and there are more of them than you’d think), this one is a standout. But make sure the tissues are nice and close.

Megamind (2010, Binge)

Megamind. Image: Dreamworks Animation

Year: 2010

Director: Tom McGrath

Stars: Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Brad Pitt

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Comedy/Animation

Runtime: 90m

After Megamind, a highly intelligent alien supervillain, defeats his long-time nemesis Metro Man, Megamind creates a new hero to fight, but must act to save the city when his ‘creation’ becomes an even worse villain than he was.

Why should I watch Megamind? It’s an animated film centred on a foolish but lovable villain, and it has the added advantage of not having a single minion in sight.

Gone Girl (2014, Prime)

Gone Girl. Image: 20th Century Fox

Year: 2014

Director: David Fincher

Stars: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Runtime: 149m

With his wife’s disappearance having become the focus of an intense media circus, a man sees the spotlight turned on him when it’s suspected that he may not be innocent.

Why should I watch Gone Girl? This intense feminist thriller still holds up as having one of the greatest thriller-genre twists of all time. Good for her.

World War Z (2013, Paramount+)

World War Z. Image: Paramount Pictures

Year: 2013

Director: Marc Foster

Stars: Brad Pitt, Matthew Fox, Mireille Enos

Country: UK/USA

Rating: M

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 116m

Life for former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane and his family seems content. Suddenly, the world is plagued by a mysterious infection turning whole human populations into rampaging mindless zombies. After barely escaping the chaos, Lane is persuaded to go on a mission to investigate this disease. What follows is a perilous trek around the world where Lane must brave horrific dangers and long odds to find answers before human civilization falls.

Why should I watch World War Z? A zombie film is sometimes just the ticket to good ol’ mindless fun.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995, Prime Video)

Johnny Mnemonic. Image: Sony Pictures

Year: 1995

Director: Robert Longo

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Dina Meyer, Ice-T

Country: Canada/USA

Rating: M

Genre: Action/sci-fi

Runtime: 97m

In a dystopian 2021, Johnny is a data trafficker who has an implant that allows him to securely store data too sensitive for regular computer networks. On one delivery run, he accepts a package that not only exceeds the implant’s safety limits—and will kill him if the data is not removed in time—but also contains information far more important and valuable than he had ever imagined. On a race against time, he must avoid the assassins sent to kill him and remove the data before it, too, ends his life.

Why should I watch Johnny Mnemonic? It’s a classic of 90s techno-punk (and techno-babble) cinema that precedes The Matrix, and is incredibly underseen.