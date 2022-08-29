Sweet As by Jub Clerc: Roadshow acquires ANZ distribution rights

Roadshow Films has acquired ANZ distribution rights for Nyul Nyul / Yawuru director Jub Clerc’s directorial feature debut, Sweet As.

Described as The Breakfast Club meets the Outback, Sweet As follows 16-year-old Murra (Shantae Barnes-Cowan) who is on the verge of lashing out due to problems on the home front. That is, until her policeman uncle (Mark Coles-Smith) curbs her self-destructive behaviour with a lifeline: a ‘photo-safari for at-risk kids’.

Read: Neptune Frost, Sweet As & Greenhouse: the big prize winners at MIFF 2022

Murra isn’t entirely convinced, but she soon joins cantankerous Kylie (Mikayla Levy), happy-go-lucky Elvis (Pedrea Jackson), uptight Sean (Andrew Wallace) and team leaders Fernando (Carlos Sanson Jr) and Mitch (Tasma Walton) on a transformative bus trip through the Pilbara. On the trail, the teens learn about fun, friendship and first crushes, as well as the forces of ‘reality’ that puncture the bubble of youth.

Clerc’s feature debut is described as ‘an effervescent story of growth, acceptance and the journey towards finding oneself. With postcard-perfect shots of remote Western Australia and a road-trip-worthy soundtrack of all-Indigenous artists, Sweet As is sure to take you along for its thrilling cinematic, life-affirming ride.’

‘It’s an incredible thrill to be joining with the Arenamedia team to bring Sweet As to local audiences,’ said Joel Pearlman, CEO Roadshow Films. ‘Jub Clerc’s directorial debut is an extraordinary coming of age story that audiences are going to adore.

‘Watching it with an audience at The Melbourne International Film Festival, it earned a standing ovation and we believe audiences are simply going to fall in love with this incredible movie. Australian teenage audiences deserve films that are specifically made for them.’

Producer Liz Kearney said: ‘Jub and I are beyond excited to be working with Roadshow Films. Sweet As is such a special film to us – it’s a film full of joy and hope and it was so much fun to make. We know Roadshow Films is the best partner to bring Sweet As to Australian audiences and we can’t wait for people to see it.’

Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Total Control, Firebite) stars alongside First Nations actors Tasma Walton (Mystery Road, Cleverman), Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road: Origin, Last Cab to Darwin),

Sweet As world premiered at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival where it won the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award, had its West Australian premiere at CineFest Oz over the weekend, and has been selected to premiere internationally at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

It is the first Australian feature written and directed by a Western Australian Indigenous filmmaker and is an Arenamedia production. It was made possible via Screenwest’s West Coast Visions Initiative, and with major investment from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest and the Western Australian Screen Fund.

It was financed with support from Soundfirm, the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund and VicScreen. ANZ Distribution will be by Roadshow Films and elsewhere by Sphere Films.

Sweet As will be released in Australian and New Zealand in 2023.