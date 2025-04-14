Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

The Glass Dome (15 April)

Series. When her friend’s daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.

Starring Léonie Vincent, Johan Hedenberg and Johan Rheborg.

The Diamond Heist (16 April)

This stranger-than-fiction crime caper follows the attempted robbery of a precious gem, told by the gangsters who did it and the police on their tail.

Ransom Canyon (17 April)

Series. Secrets, love and lies intertwine as rancher Staten Kirkland follows his heart, fights to protect his land and investigates a painful personal loss.

Starring Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly and James Brolin.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 & 21 April: Live 9am AEST)

WWE Wrestlemania 2025. Image: Netflix.

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION CODY RHODES VS. JOHN CENA

John Cena as we know him is no more. At Elimination Chamber, the former Cenation leader shocked the world, selling out and aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

The Greatest of All Time had just won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, guaranteeing himself a main event title opportunity against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. But what followed was a stunning departure from Cena’s character and sent shockwaves are still being felt.

Cena lured The American Nightmare in for a hug, then kicked him below the belt and launched a brutal assault on his WrestleMania opponent. This new persona will take on Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Cena is seeking his 17th World Title, which would set the new record for most held in a career — a distinction previously held by 16-time World Champion Ric Flair. But standing in his way is The American Nightmare in the midst of his impressive first reign as WWE Champion.

Watch the trailer.

Heavenly Ever After (20 April)

Series. After life’s ups and downs, a loving couple separated by death reunites in heaven – only to discover he’s in his thirties while she’s in her eighties. Starring Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku and Han Ji-min.

Netflix: recently added

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (9 April)

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Image: Netflix.

Docuseries. In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.

Joy Ride (9 April)

Film (2023). Four Asian-American women experience mishaps and mayhem as hey set out on a journey to China in search of one of their birth mothers. Starring Ashley park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu.

Black Mirror Season 7 (10 April)

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.

Series. Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new, most likely mind-bending episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Starring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Patsy Ferran. Watch the trailer.

Moonrise (10 April)

Anime series. After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

Starring Chiaki Kobayashi, Yûto Uemura, Kosuke Takaguchi and Satoshi Yamaguchi.

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Left Write Hook (11 April)

Left Write Hook. Image: Bonsai Films. AIDC awards. Streaming on Netflix.

Documentary. In this moving Australian documentary, eight people confront their past and turn trauma into strength through a unique program that blends boxing and writing.

ScreenHub: Left Write Hook review: survivor documentary stings like a bee

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.