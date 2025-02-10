Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Surviving Black Hawk Down (10 Feb)

Documentary. In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (11 Feb)

Film (2025). Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from The Witcher universe.

Starring Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren and Joey Batey.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3 (13 Feb)

Series. Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove.

Love is Blind – Season 8 (14 Feb)

Series. A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Netflix: recently added

Kinda Pregnant (5 Feb)

Film (2025). When Lainy's plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee.

The Recruit – Season 2 (30 Jan)

Series. A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.

Starring Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun.



The Night Agent – Season 2 (23 Jan)

Series. The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Fola Evans-Akingbola.

The Sand Castle (24 Jan)

Film (2025). Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events. Starring Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri and Riman Al Rafeea.

Shafted (24 Jan)

Series. Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life, and career crises in modern-day Paris – when did being a man become so hard?

XO, Kitty – Season 2 (16 Jan)

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah.