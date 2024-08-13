News

Last King of The Cross – Season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Last King of The Cross, streaming later this month on Paramount+.
13 Aug 2024 13:05
Silvi Vann-Wall
Claude Jabbour as SAM IBRAHIM & Lincoln Younes as JOHN IBRAHIM - Last King Of The Cross - Season 2. Photo by Daniel Asher Smith

Streaming

Paramount+ has revealed the trailer for Season 2 of Last King of The Cross, the Australian crime series that follows a fictional John Ibrahim in his mission to capture Oxford Street’s late-night empire.

While the series takes some inspiration from the real-life John Ibrahim, who had links to organised crime in Sydney (but was never convicted of any crimes), Last King of The Cross is not a biopic, and is only loosely inspired by real events.

In Season 2, John finally returns to Sydney after hiding out in Ibiza. Once there, he sees that his two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi (Alex Kaan) and Michael (Dave Hoey) have grown up, while older brother Sam (Claude Jabbour) remains in prison. The latter is steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter, which forces John to realise that the Kings Cross he left behind has changed forever.

The once thriving area is all but dead in the wake of the Royal Commission, and John wants in on the new hotspot of Oxford Street. Nightclub owner Ray Kinnock (Naveen Andrews – Lost, The Dropout, The English Patient) employs every trick in his well-connected arsenal to challenge John’s crown, while Dean Taylor (Luke Arnold) and Benny Vasquez (Matuse) emerge as new threats. Meanwhile, Senior Sergeant Elizabeth Doyle (Tess Haubrich) follows his every move.

You can watch the new trailer for Last King of The Cross below:

Read: Last King of the Cross (Paramount+) review: solid world building with overplayed violence

Our reviewer Anthony Morris wrote of Season 1:

The old Cross may be gone but Ibrahim lives on. Last King of the Cross isn’t the freshest crime story ever told, but an ending where the crime boss stays on top after the world around him crumbles? That’s one for the books.

Anthony Morris

Last King of The Cross is a HELIUM Pictures production for Paramount+ Australia, with Cineflix Rights as the exclusive international distribution partner. The series has received major production investment from Paramount Australia in association with Screen Australia and is financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW fund and Fulcrum Media Finance. Post, digital and visual effects supported by Screen NSW and Screen Queensland.

Last King of The Cross premieres on Paramount+ on 30 August.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
