DocPlay: new films streaming April 2024

From Lakota Nation Vs United States to Sympathy for the Devil – the best documentaries streaming on DocPlay this month.
27 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Lakota Nation Vs United States. Image: IFC Films.

Your guide to the best new films streaming on DocPlay in April 2024.

1 April

Daniel Richter 

Film (2023). Oscar-winning director Pepe Danquart accompanied the painter Daniel Richter for three years. The resulting documentary offers a picture of an artist searching for the meaning of his work. 

4 April

The Promise. Architect BV Doshi 

Film (2022). This documentary introduces viewers to the achievements of Balkrishna Doshi (1927-2023), one of India’s most famous contemporary architects and offers a look into his buildings and process.

8 April

Mafia & Banks

Series (2023). A three-part documentary focusing on the connections between criminal organisations and the banking sector.

11 April

Sympathy for the Devil

Film (1968). This landmark film by Jean-Luc Godard follows The Rolling Stones’ creative process while offering a wider view on the social issues of the time.

15 April

Dates That Made History

Series. Historian Patrick Boucheron brings key moments in history back to life with the help of graphics and data.

18 April

Lakota Nation Vs United States

Film (2022). Premiering at Tribeca Film Festival, this film – via interviews with Indigenous citizens – chronicles the Native American Lakota people’s century-long quest to reclaim the Black Hills, sacred land that was stolen in violation of treaty agreements.

22 April

The Oil Machine

Film (2022). Documentary that unpicks our varied entanglements with oil through the prism of conflicting opinions and angles on North Sea oil.

25 April

Kokoda

Film (2010). This documentary tells the story of the brutal World War Two military campaign between Australia and Japan, examining how it changed the course of Australian history.

29 April

Untouchable

Film (2019). This British documentary, featuring interviews with Rosanna Arquette, Ken Auletta and many others, gets to grips with the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

