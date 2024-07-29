BritBox: new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Soundproof (30 July)

Film (2006). In this drama, Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

Baptiste – Season 2 (1 August)

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.

BritBox: recently added

Bloodlands – Season 2 (25 July)

Series. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as the legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle, must keep each other dangerously close. Starring James Nesbitt, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna and Victoria Smurfit.

The Chase – Seasons 1 & 2 (18 July)

The Chase. Image: BritBox.

Series (2006-2007). Drama set in a family-run veterinary practice in the fictional town of Oxley, Yorkshire, England. Follows radically different siblings Anna and Sarah, whose long-held secrets threaten to tear them apart. Starring Gaynor Faye, Nicola Stephenson and Sunetra Sarker.

Conviction: The Case of Stephen Lawrence (11 July)

Miniseries. Based on the true story of the 1993 murder of Black British teenager Stephen Lawrence, this series adapts the memoir In Pursuit of the Truth by DCI Clive Driscoll and follows the Lawrence family’s fight for justice, and the police investigation which finally led to the convictions of two of his killers in 2012, 18 years after Stephen’s death. Starring Steve Coogan, Hugh Quarshie and Sharlene Whyte.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Complete Boxset (1 July)

Series. Based on Agatha Christie’s crime novels and short stories. Hercule Poirot, a famous Belgian detective, who has an impeccable knack for getting involved in a mystery, solves crimes along with Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard Chief Inspector James Japp. Starring David Suchet, Philip Jackson and Hugh Fraser.

Grace – Season 4 (2 July)

Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.

This new season of Grace begins with a vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, where thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen. Grace and Branson are drawn into a puzzling crime, and as Grace digs deeper, he unearths a web of ancient grudges. This web leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery. Starring John Simm and Richie Campbell.

British Gardens in Time (4 July)

Series. Exploring four spectacular British gardens: Christopher Lloyd’s Arts and Craft Great Dixter; Georgian Stowe; Victorian Biddulph Grange; and Nyman’s. Starring Paul Copley.

Black Widow: The Killing of David Jackson (25 June)

Two-part true crime documentary examining the events that led to the murder of 78-year-old former army officer David Jackson by his 66-year-old wife Penny in Somerset on the eve of Valentine’s Day 2021.

Men Up (27 June)

2023 Film. The story of the first ever drug trial in the world for Viagra, in Swansea, Wales, 1994. Men Up follows the story of a group of ordinary middle-aged men who meet on the trial and the effect this revolutionary pill has on their relationships at home. Starring Iwan Rheon, Paul Rhys, Steffan Rhodri, Phaldut Sharma and Mark Lewis Jones. Directed by Ashley Way.

Without Sin (20 June)

A gripping crime drama series about a grieving mother who develops a relationship with the man she believes murdered her daughter. Three years on from the death of her daughter, Uber driver Stella is still unable to move on. With her family life in tatters, she suddenly gets a message from the man who killed her child. Starring Vicky McClure, Dorothy Atkinson and Johnny Harris.

Here We Go – Season 2 (13 June)

Here We Go – Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Comedy series. This new and eventful season gives an update on the chaotic lives of the Jessop family. Optimistic mother Rachel tries to keep the family on track, as her husband (a former Olympic archer) attempts to put his ego aside and navigate his self-esteem issues. Uncle Robin and daughter Amy continue to struggle with their love lives, and grandmother Sue is threatening to move in. Starring BAFTA Nominee Alison Steadman, Jim Howick, and Katherine Parkinson.