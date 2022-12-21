A message from the ScreenHub editor

Dear readers,

Thanks for engaging with ScreenHub this year, my first as Managing Editor, and the first for our Film Lead, Silvi Vann-Wall. Both Silvi and I started in early 2022 as fans of ScreenHub – and its ArtsHub and GamesHub sister sites – with something of a remit to build upon and broaden its coverage.

As such, we’ve maintained our focus on the screen industry, particularly in Australia, whether in the shape of awards stories, casting stories or interviews, and complemented this with an ongoing series of career advice and how-to articles, and analysis of Australian box office figures as cinemas recover (slowly, it has to be said) from the significant disruptions of Covid.

Likewise, we’ve kept a focus on reviewing new film and TV releases, be they Australian or international.

A couple of areas we’ve added to significantly are streaming – whether reviews, thought pieces, analysis or streaming guides – and other ‘new screen’ stories, such as film-related content on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms.

Hunches

One fortunate (and often puzzling) aspect of publishing online, as opposed to in print, is that hunches about what’s ‘working’ in coverage can be seen in tandem with the hard data of readership figures, bounce rates, time spent on page – a sea of once unimaginable information that’s now the bread and butter of publishing. And while that data shouldn’t stop editorial teams from pursuing stories they believe in, it does give a sense of trends and preferences in readership.

And so …

Here’s what I’ve noticed in my first year at ScreenHub:

Our most popular stories, week in, week out, are about shows and films on streaming platforms.

Stories about the Australian screen industry travel very well.

Reviews of Australian-produced TV shows and films attract a large readership.

Bundle those together and the formula that would/ should work every time would be news about Australian-produced shows and TV that are, or will soon be, streaming. And, actually, yes, that formula has indeed proven popular throughout 2022.

But we’re not run by formulas – we’re just journalists with limited resources trying to make the best calls for our readers on a daily basis. And with that in mind, we are always keen to hear from you about what you think is working, what you think isn’t and what – ideally – you’d like to see more of.

Our last newsletter of the year will be on 23 December and we will return with our first for the year in early January 2023. If you haven’t signed up to our newsletter yet, please do – it’s free. And likewise, if you have any friends or family who might enjoy it, let them know about it too.

Likewise, follow or friend us on Facebook, Instagram and/ or twitter.

The list below is our ten most-read articles of 2022 – as you’ll see, the Australian + streaming ratio is high. But then, really, who would have picked a story about Queen Elizabeth II dying as the number-one for the year? Not me, which just goes to show, you never know …

Most-read articles on ScreeHub 2022

I hope you have some time to relax and recuperate over the holiday season and that the new year brings you lots of good things.

With thanks!

Paul