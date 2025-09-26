Streaming October 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan, and more

Netflix: streaming October 2025

Steve (3 October)

Film. Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own.

The New Force (3 October)

The New Force. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (3 October)

Series. The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood’s most iconic on-screen killers.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 (5 October)

Ranma 1/2. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. The mayhem continues at the Tendo Dojo as Akane and Ranma deal with a spatula-wielding fiancée, fowl-tempered rival and lecherous martial arts master. Watch the trailer.

Is It Cake? Halloween (8 October)

Reality Series. Cake or fake? Trick or treat? Skilled bakers whip up hyperrealistic Halloween cakes in this seasonal special edition of the hit competition series.

Néro the Assassin (8 October)

Néro the Assassin. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. France, 1504. A ruthless assassin goes on the run with his estranged daughter in his quest to protect her from deadly enemies and evil forces.

Victoria Beckham (9 October)

Documentary. Step into Victoria Beckham’s London atelier, as the Spice Girl-turned-powerhouse designer opens up about her life while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (10 October)

Film. On a luxurious superyacht for an assignment, a journalist sees someone go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Keira Knightley stars in this psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata (10 October)

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 (11 October)

Live Event. WWE Superstars head down under to compete for the Crown Jewel Championships, where current champions put their titles on the line for ultimate glory.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (14 October)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

Six Kings Slam (15 October)

Live Event. The world’s top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (15 October)

Film. Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story.

Romantics Anonymous (16 October)

Romantics Anonymous. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others – but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

The Diplomat Season 3 (16 October)

Series. Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.

Starting 5 Season 2 (16 October)

Reality Series. This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 (17 October)

Turn of the Tide. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (17 October)

Documentary. In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.

The Twits (17 October)

Animated Film. When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

The Monster of Florence (22 October)

The Monster of Florence. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence. Watch the trailer.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (26 October)

Series. Depicts the story of Manager Kim, a middle-aged man who loses everything he once considered valuable in an instant. After a long journey, he finally discovers his true self, beyond his role as a department manager at a large corporation.

The Asset (27 October)

The Asset. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

Mo Amer: Wild World (28 October)

Comedy Special. Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Physical: Asia (28 October)

Reality Series. Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.

Selling Sunset Season 9 (29 October)

Selling Sunset. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Reality Series. The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

The Witcher Season 4 (30 October)

Series. After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good… Watch the trailer.

Son of a Donkey (30 October)

Series. Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

Breathless Season 2 (31 October)

Series. The hospital’s privatisation ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

HBO Max: streaming October 2025

Paddington in Peru (1 October)

Paddington in Peru. Image: StudioCanal / Sony Pictures. Streaming on HBO Max.

Film. Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as Paddington in Peru brings the world’s most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru. Following the adventures of Paddington and Paddington 2, Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens.

When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible. With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will every forget. Watch the trailer.

The Middle Seasons 1-9 (1 October)

Series. The daily mishaps of a married woman and her semi-dysfunctional family and their attempts to survive life in general in the town of Orson, Indiana.

Charlotte’s Web (2 October)

Charlotte’s Web. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Animated Series. Bringing to life once again one of the most cherished stories of all time, this animated retelling of Charlotte’s Web is from Academy Award winner Luke Matheny (Ghostwriter) and executive produced in collaboration with Sesame Workshop. Watch the trailer.

Starring Amy Adams, Elijah Wood, Jean Smart, Cynthia Erivo, Danny Trejo, and Randall Park.

Chopper (4 October)

Film. To mark its 25th anniversary, HBO Max is revisiting the explosive Australian crime drama Chopper, the gripping true story of one of the country’s most notorious criminals, Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. A violent and darkly charismatic figure, Chopper’s life of crime, drugs, and infamy is brought to life in a career-defining performance by Eric Bana.

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (4 October)

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge). Image: BBC. Streaming on HBO Max.

Mockumentary Series. Beloved broadcaster Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) returns to British soil after a year in Saudi Arabia, ready to reconnect with home. But what begins as a straightforward homecoming documentary takes an unexpected turn when Alan realises that life in Norwich isn’t quite as comforting as he’d hoped. Something’s off. As he grapples with his own discontent, the series becomes a deeper and often hilarious exploration of the national mood. Watch the trailer.

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball (6 October)

Animated Series. In Elmore, reality bends and family life gets weird. Gumball pulls Darwin, Anais, and the whole town into adventures – from fighting evil fast food to dealing with an AI crushing on his mom. The show’s so wild, it needed a new name. Watch the trailer.

The Alabama Solution (11 October)

Documentary. In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here that are being kept secret from the public. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of the nation’s deadliest prison system.

The Chair Company (13 October)

The Chair Company. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. From the twisted minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin comes a wildly unpredictable new comedy series. Over eight episodes, the story follows a suburban family man whose life unravels after a humiliating mishap at work. What begins as a personal crisis quickly spirals into something far stranger, as he stumbles into a far-reaching conspiracy he can’t ignore. Watch the trailer.

Baby Assassins Everyday! (17 October)

Series. Two roommates. One deadly secret. Chisato Sugimoto and Mahiro Fukagawa live quiet, ordinary lives – or so it seems. Beneath the surface, they’re elite assassins contracted by a covert organisation. Chisato is charming and calculated; Mahiro, brilliant but emotionally distant. Together, they balance part-time jobs with precision kills, hiding in plain sight while navigating a world built on deception.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 (17 October)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Image: CBS. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. The sequel to Young Sheldon follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

An Intimate Night with Adam Pally (18 October)

Comedy Special. Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, Adam Pally plays with the truth and his guitar in a one-time-only performance. Watch the trailer.

The Fastest Woman on Earth (20 October)

Documentary. Filmed over more than seven years beginning in 2013, the film chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

Longmire Seasons 1-6 (20 October)

Longmire. Image: A&E. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (22 October)

Documentary. On March 13, 2022, filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian soldiers – the first American journalist to die while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His younger brother and collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings from Ukraine and brought them back to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Brent’s journey to his final resting place unfolds, the film chronicles the years he and his brother spent covering some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts.

IT: Welcome to Derry (27 October)

It: Welcome to Derry. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max.

Series. Set in the terrifying world of Stephen King’s iconic IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is an HBO Original drama series that dives deeper into the dark mythology behind the infamous Pennywise. Inspired by King’s legendary novel, the eight-episode season unearths new horrors lurking beneath the surface of a town haunted by its past. Watch the trailer.

Castle Rock Seasons 1-2 (27 October)

Series. A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

11.22.63 (27 October)

Series. Jake Epping, a teacher, gets a chance to travel back in time to avert the death of John F. Kennedy. However, history’s aversion to alteration and his love for the era and a woman endanger him.

Prime Video: streaming October 2025

The James Bond Collection (1 October)

Films. Delve into the world of 007, with all James Bond films available on Prime Video from October 1, included in your Prime membership. From Dr. No, Goldfinger and Live and Let Die, to GoldenEye, Casino Royale and Skyfall, revisit the iconic franchise or watch for the first time.

Play Dirty (1 October)

Play Dirty. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker, along with Grofield, Zen, and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, and Rosa Salazar.

1984 (1 October)

Film. In a totalitarian future society, Winston Smith, whose work is re-writing history, tries to rebel. He meets a kindred spirit named Julia and they fall into a love affair.

The Mummy and The Mummy (1 October)

The Mummy (2017). Image: Universal Pictures.

Films. The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy (2017) join Prime Video this month.

The Mummy (1999). At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love.

The Mummy (2017). An ancient Egyptian princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Film. Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart.

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Documentary. From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Stolen Girl (10 October)

Film. An American woman spends more than ten years tracking down her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.

Starring Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood.

Our Fault (16 October)

Film. Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smolders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October)

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Series. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy.

The Salt Path (23 October)

Film. A couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs.

NBA (25 October)

Live Sports. Stream live games, catch the biggest matchups of the season, and never miss a highlight. From the regular season to the playoffs and Finals, you’ll have courtside access anytime, anywhere. Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming service for 66 regular-season NBA games beginning in 2025, including the Emirates NBA cup and the NBA Playoffs, as well as regular and postseason WNBA games beginning in 2026.

Bring Her Back (27 October)

Film. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, in Bring Her Back, a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt, Stephen Phillips, and Sally-Anne Upton.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (29 October)

Hazbin Hotel. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video.

Animated Series. Hazbin Hotel season two follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. Watch the trailer.

Hedda (29 October)

Film. From Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt – pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal. Watch the trailer.

Starring Tessa Thompson.

Binge: streaming October 2025

Love It or List It Australia (1 October)

Reality Series. The rivalry returns! The sixth season of the hit Original lifestyle series Love It or List It Australia is back – and it’s bigger, bolder and cheekier than ever. The series reunites real estate expert Andrew Winter and design aficionado Neale Whitaker as they help Aussie homeowners face the ultimate property question: stay in a home that no longer meets their needs, or jump ship?

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. Valentine’s Day turns deadly in this slasher-rom com hybrid from Josh Ruben. Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as mismatched co-workers mistaken for a couple and targeted by the infamous Heart Eyes Killer. With sharp wit, gory kills and romantic chaos, Heart Eyes is a twisted treat for horror and rom-com fans alike. Watch the trailer.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 (2 October)

Series. Season 13 of Chicago P.D. sees the Intelligence Unit recalibrating after a turbulent finale, with Voight’s leadership under scrutiny and new recruit Naomi Kerr (Arienne Mandi) joining the ranks. As the team tackles fresh cases and internal shifts, the series continues to deliver tense, character-driven storytelling with its signature edge.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. Set in Arnhem Land post-WWI, High Ground is a powerful revisionist Western starring Simon Baker and Jacob Junior Nayinggul. When a massacre is buried by colonial authorities, a former soldier and an Indigenous tracker must confront the past. A gripping, visually stunning story of justice, culture and survival.

Black Bag (3 October)

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Binge.

Film. Steven Soderbergh directs this sleek espionage thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender as married intelligence officers caught in a web of betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare. With razor-sharp dialogue and a twist-laden plot, Black Bag is a cerebral, stylish spy drama that pits love against loyalty. Watch the trailer.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 (6 October)

Comedy Series. Live from New York, it’s a brand-new era of SNL. Following its milestone 50th season, the iconic sketch comedy series returns with a refreshed cast and renewed energy. Longtime favourites like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are back, while five new featured players join the ensemble.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

James May’s Great Explorers. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on Binge.

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

The Great American Bake Off Season 7 (7 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back and the stakes are sweeter than ever! Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to crown America’s top amateur baker, joined by hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. With charming contestants, jaw-dropping showstoppers and the show’s signature warmth, it’s irresistible comfort viewing. Watch the trailer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8 (13 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back with a fresh batch of famous faces for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. This season’s star-studded lineup includes Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal and more. With judges Paul Hollywood and newcomer Caroline Waldegrave, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, it’s a sweet of chaos, charm and cake – all for a great cause.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (16 October)

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Image: Peacock. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Based on the true story of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, this chilling limited series focuses on his victims, the shattered lives of their families and the systemic failures that allowed a murderer to hide in plain sight. Starring Michael Chernus in an epic turn as the killer clown. Watch the trailer.

The Great Entertainer (20 October)

Documentary. This moving documentary honours the late Brian Walsh, the man behind some of Australia’s most unforgettable TV moments. Walsh’s visionary leadership helped launch the careers of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Kylie Minogue, while his influence transformed the way Australians experience sport and entertainment. This film explores his legacy as a cultural trailblazer, mentor and storyteller, offering a glimpse into the evolution of modern Australian media.

Dangerous Animals (23 October)

Dangerous Animals. Image: Kismet Movies. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A survival horror film from director Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr, a free-spirited surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat. With visceral thrills and a chilling premise, this Aussie-made thriller is a blood-pumping ride. Watch the trailer.

Mr. Mercedes Seasons 1-3 (23 October)

Series. From the creators of Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes is a dark, addictive thriller starring Brendan Gleeson as a retired detective haunted by an unsolved mass murder. With razor-sharp writing, eerie twists and standout performances, this three-season series is a must-watch for fans of prestige crime drama.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked (23 October)

Reality Series. TV favourite Alison Hammond and her son Aidan hit the road in a campervan for a sunshine-soaked, budget-friendly adventure across Florida. From salsa dancing in Little Havana to exploring the Everglades, they uncover hidden gems and affordable thrills. It’s a joyful travelogue that proves you don’t need big bucks for big memories.

Film Club Season 1 (27 October)

Film Club. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. Best friends Evie and Noa have watched films together since they first met. But now Noa has news which is set to change everything.

Apple TV+: streaming October 2025

The Lost Bus (3 October)

Film. The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. An emotional, action-packed rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events. Watch the trailer.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October)

The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Animated Series. The Sisters Grimm follows two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. This animated series blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages. Watch the trailer.

The Last Frontier (10 October)

Series. The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jason Clarke.

Loot Season 3 (15 October)

Loot. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Loot follows Molly Wells, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an USD $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband of 20 years, John Novak. Molly has landed the jet for season three, following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant, Nicholas, board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague, Arthur. Watch the trailer.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon.

Mr. Scorsese (17 October)

Documentary Series. Mr. Scorsese examines how Martin Scorsese’s colourful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind. Watch the trailer.

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (24 October)

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Documentary. Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost sees Ben Stiller telling the story of his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, exploring their impact on both popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons that we can all learn from those we love.

Down Cemetery Road (29 October)

Series. Down Cemetery Road explores the aftershock of an exploding house in a quiet Oxford suburb and the subsequent disappearance of a girl, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Starring Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson.

Stan: streaming October 2025

Watching You (3 October)

Watching You. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Series. A six-part erotic psychological thriller inspired by J.P. Pomare’s novel The Last Guests, Watching You centres on thrill-seeking paramedic Lina and the fallout of a single decision which threatens to upend her life. Though happily engaged to Cain, a chance encounter with mysterious stranger Dan triggers Lina’s desire and culminates in a passionate one-night stand in a NestShare property. In the aftermath, Lina discovers that the affair has been captured by a hidden camera and is blackmailed with the footage. Watch the trailer.

Starring Aisha Dee, Chai Hansen, and Josh Helman.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (5 October)

Documentary. Celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved comic creations, Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks reunite to share anecdotes and backstage secrets, taking viewers on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the original show, Absolutely Fabulous, with ground-breaking influence on female comedy, was made. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer (5 October)

Documentary. A compelling portrait of courage, strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity, Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer follows a trial 15 years in the making – ​ a fight that drew in diplomats, prime ministers, and premiers, and a globally reported story that gripped the nation. It’s the definitive first-hand account of the three extraordinary sisters – Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer – at the heart of it all, following the harrowing experience of their suffering – first at home, then at the hands of their ultra-orthodox headmistress Malka Leifer, and throughout their relentless campaign to #BringLeiferBack from Israel to face multiple child sex abuse charges. Watch the trailer.

Bee Movie (9 October)

Film. Barry B. Benson, a bee just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them.

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming on Stan.

Film. When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Starring Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, and Aisha Dee.

Generation Z (13 October)

Series. After an army truck crashes outside a care house, causing a chemical leak infecting residents, four teenage friends must deal with the deadly consequences of the virus while also coping with their family and relationship problems.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 (16 October)

Series. Forbidden love blossoms between a witch and vampire after an ancient manuscript is uncovered, pitting them against supernatural forces vying for its coveted secrets.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

Fawlty Towers Seasons 1-2 (17 October)

Series. Hotel owner Basil Fawlty’s incompetence, short fuse, and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (19 October)

Series. Self confessed surgery addict Olivia Attwood investigates the high-risk nature of going under the knife, while exploring Gen Z’s obsession with cosmetic surgery.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (27 October)

Talamasca: The Secret Order. Image: AMC. Streaming on Stan.

Series. Starring Australian actor Nicholas Denton alongside William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern and Jason Schwartzman, Talamasca: The Secret Order is created by John Lee Hancock and based on The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice. ​ Set in the Immortal Universe, the series follows a secretive society which tracks supernatural beings like witches, vampires and werewolves. Watch the trailer.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (29 October)

Film. When the owner and operator of a luxurious island invites a collection of guests to live out their most elaborate fantasies in relative seclusion, chaos quickly descends.

Midnight Oil: 1984 (31 October)

Documentary. Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of a year that would ultimately make – but nearly break – Australia’s most important rock and roll band.

Paramount+: streaming October 2025

Heart Eyes (2 October)

Film. Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes stalks and slaughters unsuspecting couples. When sharp-witted ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally meet cute over the same cup of coffee, they become the murderer’s next target.

Starring Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding.

High Ground (2 October)

Film. When a mysterious prisoner named Nathaniel is brought into a small border-town jail, newly appointed Sheriff Jake finds himself thrust into danger when a ruthless cartel demands the man’s life. With the cartel’s wrath descending on the town, Jake must protect Nathaniel at all costs. He’s not alone, his girlfriend Cassie stands by him, and his father Ezra, a former sheriff, offers support, and perhaps secrets from the past. As tension escalates, Jake must navigate betrayal, moral lines, and violence to stand his ground.

Starring Charlie Weber, Katherine McNamara, and Jon Voight.

Parallel Me (2 October)

Parallel Me. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Toni’s life is at a low point, but then Ariadne appears to Toni and presents her with a magical scarf that supposedly allows her to travel to alternative versions of her own life. And so begins a turbulent journey through her various parallel lives. One moment she runs a surf school in Bali – without any experience; the next she’s a K-Pop star in front of screaming fans in Bangkok. Toni also becomes a lawyer sporting a blow-dry, and then she finds a complete chaos in her bed with whom she deals drugs. She even ends up heavily pregnant at her own baby shower. But will she find the one, perfect life before the scarf is completely unraveled? Watch the trailer.

Paw Patrol Season 12 (4 October)

Animated Series. Everyone’s favourite heroic pups are back for even more paw-some adventures! Under the leadership of tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker tackle daring new rescues and high-stakes missions. From action-packed saves around Adventure Bay to exciting journeys with brand-new pup pals, Season 12 delivers nonstop teamwork, problem-solving, and tail-wagging fun for the whole family.

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now (7 October)

Documentary. Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, the feature-length documentary has been produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family. Alongside Ozzy and Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne speak candidly about the late-night fall their father suffered in February 2019 and the subsequent life-changing impact of that accident, which ultimately led to him cancelling his two-and-a-half-year farewell tour.

Vicious (10 October)

Vicious. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film. When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare.

Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her, before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known. Watch the trailer.

Starring Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter.

Elsbeth Season 3 (13 October)

Series. The sharpest mind in New York is back on the case. Quirky yet brilliant attorney Elsbeth Tascioni once again teams up with Captain C.W. Wagner and the detectives of the NYPD’s 11th Precinct to unravel a fresh slate of high-society murders and headline-grabbing mysteries. Armed with her disarming charm, razor-keen intuition, and unconventional tactics, Elsbeth dives into season three with more complex cases, unexpected twists, and a new roster of intriguing allies and adversaries. From glittering Manhattan penthouses to the city’s hidden corners, every crime scene challenges her unique way of seeing the truth.

Starring Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce.

Matlock Season 2 (13 October)

Matlock. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Back at the elite firm, Matlock tackles higher-stakes cases while navigating firm politics and forging unexpected alliances. Alongside powerhouse lawyer Olympia Lawrence and ambitious associates Julian, Billy, and Sarah, she proves experience and intuition can outsmart even the toughest opponents.

Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 (14 October)

Series. After their croc-fuelled Top End adventure, the team are back in the glistening Harbour City, but something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them… their own pasts. Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is hunted down by her so-called ‘family’ who harbour a shocking ulterior motive; while DeShawn is forced to admit he concealed a crucial piece of evidence in a court-martial to protect someone very close.

JD must deal with the fallout from a Faustian pact to keep the team intact within the context of a crumbling relationship… while Evie tentatively embarks on a new one; and Doc Roy must decide if he’s ready to let go. Watch the trailer.

Starring Olivia Swann, Mavournee Hazel, Sean Sagar, Todd Lasance, Tuuli Narkle, and William McInnes.

FBI Season 8 (14 October)

Series. The high-stakes investigations continue as FBI returns for its eighth season. This fast-paced drama follows the dedicated agents of the New York field office, Special Agent Maggie Bell, Special Agent OA Zidan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and Special Agent Stuart Scola, as they tackle major crimes that threaten New York City and the nation.

Starring Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd.

Watson Season 2 (14 October)

Watson. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. Watson returns with more high-stakes medical mysteries and a fresh twist on the legendary detective’s legacy. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who has traded crime scenes for cutting-edge medicine, leading a team of brilliant ‘doc-tectives’ dedicated to diagnosing and treating the world’s

rarest diseases.

The Neighbourhood Season 8 (14 October)

Series. In Pasadena, Calvin Butler and his family have built a lasting friendship with neighbours Dave and Gemma Johnson, proving that community can bridge any gap. The eighth and final season finds both families facing big changes: Calvin and Marty grow their electric- vehicle repair business, Tina explores a new passion, Malcolm balances work and family, and Courtney and Marty take a major step forward.

Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs.

NCIS Season 23 (15 October)

NCIS. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Seires. NCIS returns as Special Agent Alden Parker leads his elite team, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Hines, and Director Leon Vance, through high-stakes naval investigations with their signature mix of professionalism and dry humour. This season, the hunt becomes personal when Parker pursues mob boss Carla Marino after the shocking murder of his father, pushing the team to its limits while testing loyalties and putting careers on the line.

Starring Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 (15 October)

Series. Set in 1991, the second season of NCIS: Origins continues the coming-of-age story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he carves out his early career at the NCIS, then known as NIS, Camp Pendleton office. Guided by seasoned mentor Mike Franks, Gibbs works alongside Lala Dominguez, Bernard ‘Randy’ Randolf, Mary Jo Sullivan, and Vera Strickland, a tight-knit team whose loyalty and skill are tested by dangerous new investigations.

Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Ghosts US Season 5 (17 October)

Ghosts US. Image: CBS. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. The single-camera comedy Ghosts US returns for its fifth season, picking up after the dramatic twist in which Jay accidentally sold his soul to Elias Woodstone. As Sam and the eclectic spirits of Woodstone Manor scramble to free him from the deal, they must also juggle the daily chaos of running their B&B and Jay’s restaurant.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fire Country Season 4 (18 October)

Series. Fire Country season four continues to follow Bode Leone and the crew of Station 42 as they respond to wildfires and other emergency calls in Northern California. The series focuses on the professional challenges of firefighting, the personal struggles of the team members, and the complex relationships within the Cal Fire program and the inmate firefighter initiative.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (26 October)

Mayor of Kingstown. Image: Paramount. Streaming on Paramount+.

Series. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco.

Disney+: streaming October 2025

Law & Order Special Victims Unit Seasons 13-17 (1 October)

Series. Follows the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU), a specially trained squad of detectives who investigate sex crimes, including rape, paedophilia, child abuse, human trafficking and domestic violence.

The Balloonist (3 October)

The Balloonist. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. Gaby’s joyless life is upended when an arrogant hot-air balloonist crash-lands on her chicken coop. Watch the trailer.

Family Guy: Halloween Special (6 October)

Animated Special. Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place Season 2 (8 October)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges – one that could unravel the Russos forever. Watch the trailer.

Would You Marry Me? (11 October)

Series. A bride-to-be wins a newlywed house, but after breaking up with her fiance and faced with debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with. They have to fool the house inspector for 90 days, then the dream home is officially hers. Watch the trailer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (11 October)

Grey’s Anatomy. Image: ABC. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7 (14 October)

Series. The absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (15 October)

Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Watch the trailer.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (15 October)

Series. Vee leaves Transylvania for boarding school to chase her musical dreams. As she keeps her vampire identity a secret, unexpected obstacles threaten to return her to the shadows.

To Cook a Bear (15 October)

To Cook a Bear. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Series. Northern Sweden, 1852. A new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumours of bear attacks.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (17 October)

Animated Series. Follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they join forces with Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (22 October)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+.

Film. A suspenseful and seductive psychological thriller that reimagines the classic film and unravels the illusion of domestic bliss with chilling precision. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, an upscale suburban mom brings a new nanny into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Maika Monroe.

Pirates: Behind the Legends (22 October)

Documentary Series. From legendary John Ward, immortalised in fiction as Jack Sparrow, and English explorer Francis Drake; branded Pirates by their enemies but heroes by their comrades, to the notorious Pirates of the Caribbean shrouded in myth.

Top Guns: The Next Generation (22 October)

Documentary Series. Follows a group of officers on the Advanced Flight Training Program as they look to become elite strike fighter pilots.

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins (24 October)

LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Animated Special. After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home.

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (29 October)

Anime Series. Lost in a dark fairy tale realm, Yu enrolls at a magical academy where ghosts roam freely and students battle for supremacy in an upcoming supernatural competition. Inspired by classic Disney stories and characters. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (29 October)

Star Wars: Visions. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+.

Anime Series. An anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives.

SBS On Demand: streaming October 2025

The Old Man Season 2 (1 October)

The Old Man. Image: FX. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. In The Old Man season two, former CIA agent Dan Chase and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper set off to recover Emily Chase after she is kidnapped. As the stakes rise and secrets are uncovered, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis with dire implications and Zoe McDonald makes surprising moves into Chase’s world. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, and Alia Shawkat.

Late Bloomer (1 October)

Series. Inspired by Raina’s life as a Punjabi Sikh millennial and online celebrity, the show follows burgeoning content creator Jasmeet Dutta as he tries to balance his ambitions for success with his commitment to family, community and culture.

Blue Lights Season 3 (9 October)

Blue Lights. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. As Grace, Annie and Tommy complete their probationary period, they face emotional and professional challenges within a complex world where moral lines are blurred. Grace grows exasperated by the limits of the job. But when she encounters a former social work client enslaved by a criminal gang, she discovers a web of exploitation. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sian Brooke, Martin McCann, and Katherine Devlin.

Seven Wonders of the Ancient World (12 October)

Documentary Series. Based on her latest international bestseller, Seven Wonders of the Ancient World follows historian and adventurer Bettany Hughes on an exhilarating journey across three continents to investigate the world’s first travel bucket list. Written over 2,000 years ago, this list celebrated the boldest engineering marvels of the ancient world.

King & Conqueror (12 October)

King & Conqueror. Image: BBC. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. A thousand years ago, a new King of England is crowned, triggering a series of events that will change the course of English and European history forever. Two men, Harold of Wessex and Duke William of Normandy, find themselves locked in a fight for that same crown, which they never wanted nor expected. They start as allies but end as foes at the Battle of Hastings, where one of them must die. Watch the trailer.

Starring James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Tell Me What You Really Think (14 October)

Reality Series. Tell Me What You Really Think is a provocative new SBS series in which Marc Fennell invites Australians to have the real conversations we’re often too afraid, or too polite, to start. In each episode Marc invites five diverse Australians to a dinner party to dismantle assumptions and debunk myths about some of the most debated health issues of our time and nothing is off limits. He is asking them to say what they really think.

The Idea of Australia (15 October)

Documentary Series. Australia’s identity is shaped by lore – the ‘fair go,’ a multicultural haven, a sporting nation, and the values of mateship, sacrifice, and the larrikin spirit. But how much of this is reality, and how much is a story we’ve told ourselves? Presented by Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths, the landmark documentary event The Idea of Australia isn’t a retelling of history; it’s a reimagining of the future. What does it really mean to be Australian, and where do we go from here?

The Outlaw Doctor (16 October)

The Outlaw Doctor. Image: Greener Grass Productions. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Vietnamese doctor Fan Wen-ning comes to Taiwan for illegal work to pay for the hospital care of his severely injured mother. While working as a janitor in the hospital morgue, he first encounters neurosurgeon Zheng Wan-ping, intertwining their fates. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lien Binh Phat and Ning Chang.

Oasis: Knebworth 1996 (20 October)

Documentary. Do look back in wonder and nostalgia at this phenomenal concert special in the countdown to the Australian leg of the Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.

The Change Season 2 (26 October)

Series. The series began with Linda, a working-class married mother of two turning 50 and becoming convinced she had early onset dementia until her GP told her it was the menopause. Linda decided to

claw back some of the time she’s spent doing ‘invisible work’ over the years and do something for herself

for a change. Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike, she headed to the Forest of Dean and moved into

a caravan owned by the Eel Sisters, Carmel and Agnes. At the start of the new season, faced with the repercussions of the lies she’s told, Linda has some explaining to do.

Starring Bridget Christie, Monica Dolan, and Susan Lynch.

Kabul (30 October)

Kabul. Image: Cinétévé / 2425 Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Kabul is a complex, compelling multi-perspective drama series that plunges into the real-life madness that was the evacuation of Kabul. It weaves personal and political, local and international stories into an urgent, breathless narrative.

Starring Darina Al Joundi, Shervin Alenabi, and Vassilis Koukalani.

ABC iview: streaming October 2025

Beyond Paradise Season 2 (4 October)

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancee, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

Hard Quiz Kids (4 October)

Quiz Show. Gold Logie Award-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is back to host the popular Hard Quiz spin-off, with a new group of 10 to 12-year-old trivia titans taking the stage with their expert subjects. With his trademark grumpiness and wicked humour, Tom will grill the junior experts as they go head-to-head on topics including Bluey, cassowaries, Harry Styles, Star Trek, elephants and Australian Politics.

I Was Actually There Season 2 (7 October)

I Was Actually There. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. From the makers of the award-winning You Can’t Ask That, this bold documentary explores defining moments of our recent history through the eyes, ears and voices of those who witnessed them firsthand.

End Game with Tony Armstrong (21 October)

Documentary Series. Tony Armstrong will tackle Australia’s overdue reckoning with racism in sport, with the help of some of it’s biggest sports stars.

Stay tuned for more from ABC iview.

BritBox: streaming October 2025

QI Season 19 (3 October)

Quiz Show. A comedy panel game in which being Quite Interesting is more important than being right. Sandi Toksvig is joined each week by four comedians to share anecdotes and trivia, and maybe answer some questions as well.

Planet Earth 2 (7 October)

Planet Earth 2. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary Series. From remote islands and towering mountains to bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs, and surprising behaviours in stunning detail.

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Series. Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends, and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation.

Starring Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, and Ariyon Bakare.

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Marin Clunes. Image: PBS. Streaming on BritBox.

Documentary. Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way.

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1-2 (16 October)

Series. A man reluctantly serves as the proprietor of a pub, which he inherited from his late father.

Secrets of Skin (21 October)

Documentary Series. Featuring groundbreaking new science, experiments and leading scientists from a variety of disciplines, the series unravels the natural history of the body’s largest organ.

Catherine the Great Season 1 (22 October)

Catherine the Great. Image: Sky Atlantic. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) leads as the powerful and politically shrewd Catherine the Great in this critically acclaimed four-part miniseries. Set during the final years of her reign, the series follows Catherine’s passionate and complex relationship with military leader Grigory Potemkin as the two navigate scandal, war, and the ruthless politics of the Russian court. With sweeping cinematography and opulent production design, Catherine the Great explores the legacy of a woman who defied convention and reshaped an empire.

Starring Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Rory Kinnear, Gina McKee, Richard Roxburgh, and Joseph Quinn.

Windsor Castle (28 October)

Documentary Series. Renowned as a royal residence, Windsor Castle stands as one of the most iconic landmarks globally and continues to serve as the official home of King Charles. Raksha Dave, JJ Chalmers, and Xand van Tulleken guide viewers through the working palace, drawing on archives, artefacts, and expert insights. In this six-part series, the trio explores the castle’s fascinating past. From the Tudors to the present day, each episode uncovers the stories of a different royal dynasty and the enduring traditions that still shape life at Windsor Castle.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming October 2025

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 6 (1 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. Groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family, and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

V/H/S/Halloween (3 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

V/H/S/Halloween. Image: Shudder. Streaming on Shudder and AMC+.

Film. A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival. The six segments are as follows: Diet Phantasma directed by Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Fun Size directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Home Haunt directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman (Cosmetic), Kidprint directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Ut Supra Sic Infra directed by Paco Plaza (REC), and Coochie Coochie Coo directed by Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). Watch the trailer.

Summertide – New Episodes (6 October) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. Airing every Monday. After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again. With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Starring Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 (7 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Reality Series. In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favourites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a USD $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of Queen of the Underworld.

The Braxtons Season 2 (10 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. Watch the trailer.

Darwin (10 October) – AMC+

Darwin. Image: ALLBLK. Streaming on AMC+.

Film. Tahj, a determined young woman, escapes foster care to join her streetwise cousin, Bam Bam, and disillusioned college grad, Canis, in a life of urban heists targeting the affluent. But their plans take a deadly turn when they cross paths with Charles, a vicious predator with a chilling obsession. As the crew becomes his prey, they must rely on their sharp instincts to survive. Watch the trailer.

Starring Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, and Matt Kinback.

Guts & Glory (14 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow)flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

O.T.H.E.R. (17 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Starring Olga Kurylenko.

Operation: Aunties (17 October) – AMC+

Operation: Aunties. Image: ALLBLK. Streaming on AMC+.

Film. After an attempted trafficking incident impacts her family, professor and blockchain expert Dr. Carol Cleavers uncovers a dark web trafficking ring targeting women through a rideshare app. When the feds start to drag their feet on the case, Carol recruits her ride-or-die bestie, retired detective Sharon O’Hara, and her tech-genius niece Aminah to take matters into their own hands. Together, the three women become cyber-age vigilantes on a mission for justice and survival. Watch the trailer.

Starring Melissa De Sousa, Tisha Campbell, and Amiyah Scott.

Hell House LLC: Lineage (30 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC.

Starring Elizabeth Vermilyea.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Check out more in-depth guides to the best shows streaming October 2025 on ScreenHub.