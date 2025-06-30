Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

The Patrick Star Show Season 4 (2 July)

Series. Patrick Star is living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by his wild whims and surreal imagination.

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado (4 July)

Film (2025). A new original feature-length live-action movie, marking 25 historic years of the beloved franchise. The world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands. Watch the trailer.

Dora Season 3 (4 July)

Series. The Great Dora Fiesta continues with a brand-new season of Dora. Join everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer as she returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest.

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist (4 July)

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist. Image: Paramount+.

Documentary. A deep dive into one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of our time – the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris. With exclusive access to friends of the Kardashian family, French law enforcement, and journalists who closely covered the case, the documentary uncovers the shocking detail of what really happened that night, and the eventual courtroom reckoning, nearly a decade later of the infamous ‘grandpa robbers’.

Trolls Band Together (6 July)

Film (2025). An action-packed, all-star, rainbow-coloured family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise. After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy).

Paramount+: recent highlights

Five Nights at Freddy’s (31 May)

Five Nights at Freddy’s. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). A troubled security guard named Mike Schmidt begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment centre. During his five nights on the job, he discovers that the animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children.

As he uncovers the dark secrets of the pizzeria, he must survive the terrifying nights and confront the malevolent forces within.

SkyMed Season 3 (16 May)

SkyMed. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The hit medical drama series that follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada is back for a nine-episode third season.

Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season of SkyMed throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives.

The Exorcist: Believer (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise.