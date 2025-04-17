Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming May 2025

Paramount+: new in May

The List Season 1 (1 May)

The List. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Jack and Falcon, comedic masterminds from The Inspired Unemployed, are diving headfirst into their wildest bucket list challenges in The List … and they have no idea what’s coming next.

These two legends are on a mission to complete spectacular adventures in the most beautiful and exotic countries in the world. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do. Watch the trailer.

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1 (2 May)

Series. Beth Fairchild’s seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband, Tom, is arrested for the murder of his office assistant, Katie.

As whispers of scandal spread, Beth’s world unravels further when she discovers Tom’s dark secrets, including his infidelity and hidden stash of sexually aggressive material. Desperate to clear his name, Beth’s investigation leads her to shocking revelations about those closest to her, culminating in a deadly confrontation.

This gripping four-part series is based on Alice Hunter’s Bestselling novel and promises plenty of twists and turns.

Transformers One (6 May)

Film (2024). The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Cassino In Ischia (6 May)

Film (2024). Former box office king Nic Cassino (Dominic Purcell) finds himself overshadowed by a new generation of action stars. Determined to revive his career, he heads to Italy, where he teams up with an eccentric, down-on-his-luck Italian director to create the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action movie.

This collaboration aims to breathe new life into both their careers.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15 (7 May)

Series. Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom for all-new underwater antics with all your favourite sea friends. In Season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures.

The Exorcist: Believer (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise.

The Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish Season 1 (14 May)

Series. In the new CG-animated kids comedy series, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it’s the first time she’s been without her brother, Antony, who’s just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself.

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season 3 (14 May)

Series. MTV’s investigative reality series is back for a third season with jaw-dropping moments, captivating twists, and emotional confrontations that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

SkyMed Season 3 (16 May)

SkyMed. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The hit medical drama series that follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada is back for a nine-episode third season.

Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season of SkyMed throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives.

She Came to Me (17 May)

Film (2023). This charming film follows Steven, a composer suffering from a creative block, who finds inspiration in an unexpected encounter with a spirited tugboat captain named Katrina. As their lives intertwine, Steven’s world is turned upside down, leading to a series of humorous and heartfelt events that challenge his perceptions of love, creativity, and life.

Starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marissa Tomei.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (31 May)

Film (2023). A troubled security guard named Mike Schmidt begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment centre. During his five nights on the job, he discovers that the animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children.

As he uncovers the dark secrets of the pizzeria, he must survive the terrifying nights and confront the malevolent forces within.

Paramount+ recently added

Depravity (30 April)

Depravity. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). When three residents suspect their reclusive neighbour is a serial killer, they break into his apartment only to uncover a hidden fortune in stolen art.

But their discovery turns into a nightmare as they’re ensnared in a sadistic game of survival, where every corner hides a new horror. Outsmart the killer or become his next victim. Watch the trailer.