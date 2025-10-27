Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

The Asset (27 October)

Series. A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

Mo Amer: Wild World (28 October)

Comedy Special. Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Physical: Asia (28 October)

Reality Series. Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (28 October)

Documentary. Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle (28 October)

Documentary. Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

Ballad of a Small Player (29 October)

Film. Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

Selling Sunset Season 9 (29 October)

Reality Series. The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

Rulers of Fortune (29 October)

Series. A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld – unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

The Witcher Season 4 (30 October)

Series. After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good… Watch the trailer.

Son of a Donkey (30 October)

Series. Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

Amsterdam Empire (30 October)

Series. When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (30 October)

Documentary. Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (30 October)

Documentary. This documentary revisits Aileen Wuornos’s turbulent life and chilling crimes with never-before-seen death-row interviews and exclusive archival footage

Breathless Season 2 (31 October)

Series. The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 (31 October)

Reality Series. The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.

Bad Influencer (31 October)

Series. A single mother – and luxury bag counterfeiter – finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

Netflix: recent highlights

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (21 October)

Documentary. An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first Major League Baseball team – and who was ultimately responsible.

The Monster of Florence (22 October)

Series. As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence. Watch the trailer.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia (22 October)

Documentary. A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

The Elixir (23 October)

Film. An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (23 October)

Series. Joanne and Noah’s whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.

A House of Dynamite (24 October)

Film. When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, and Idris Elba.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (26 October)

Series. Depicts the story of Manager Kim, a middle-aged man who loses everything he once considered valuable in an instant. After a long journey, he finally discovers his true self, beyond his role as a department manager at a large corporation.

