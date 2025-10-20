Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (21 October)

Documentary. An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first Major League Baseball team – and who was ultimately responsible.

The Monster of Florence (22 October)

Series. As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence. Watch the trailer.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia (22 October)

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Documentary. A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

The Elixir (23 October)

Film. An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (23 October)

Series. Joanne and Noah’s whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.

A House of Dynamite (24 October)

A House of Dynamite. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, and Idris Elba.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (26 October)

Series. Depicts the story of Manager Kim, a middle-aged man who loses everything he once considered valuable in an instant. After a long journey, he finally discovers his true self, beyond his role as a department manager at a large corporation.

Netflix: recent highlights

Turn of the Tide Season 2 (17 October)

Series. Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

27 Nights (17 October)

27 Nights. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.

The Twits (17 October)

Animated Film. When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

Romantics Anonymous (16 October)

Series. A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others – but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (14 October)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Animated Series. In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumour and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Discover more recent Netflix streaming highlights on ScreenHub.