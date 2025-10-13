Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (14 October)

Film. Two bank employees steal a fortune from a dead client’s account, and unwittingly provoke a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (14 October)

Animated Series. In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumour and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

Inside Furioza (15 October)

Film. In the wake of murder, new Furioza leader Golden claims the reins of his violent and formidable hooligan gang and takes on a new focus across borders.

No One Saw Us Leave (15 October)

Series. Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (15 October)

Film. Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story.

Six Kings Slam (15 October)

Live Event. The world’s top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

The Time That Remains (16 October)

Film. Surrounded by a string of deaths, an older woman relives her romance with a mysterious, ageless lover as an inspector closes in on their dark secret.

Romantics Anonymous (16 October)

Series. A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others – but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

The Diplomat Season 3 (16 October)

Series. Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.

Starting 5 Season 2 (16 October)

Reality Series. This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

A Quiet Place Part II (16 October)

Film. Forced to leave their home, the Abbotts must venture out into a world of deadly creatures drawn to sound – and other threats they never expected.

Good News (17 October)

Film. When hijackers seize a Japanese flight and demand to fly to Pyongyang, a mysterious mastermind hatches a zany scheme to reroute the plane to Seoul.

She Walks in Darkness (17 October)

Film. A young agent leaves everything behind to pose as a member of ETA, risking her life to uncover the terrorists’ hideouts in the south of France.

27 Nights (17 October)

Film. When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 (17 October)

Series. Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (17 October)

Documentary. In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.

The Perfect Neighbor (17 October)

Documentary. Police bodycam footage reveals how a long-running neighborhood dispute turned tragic in this award-winning documentary about fear, prejudice and Stand Your Ground laws.

The Twits (17 October)

Animated Film. When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

Netflix: recent highlights

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 (11 October)

Live Event. WWE Superstars head down under to compete for the Crown Jewel Championships, where current champions put their titles on the line for ultimate glory.

Néro the Assassin (8 October)

Series. France, 1504. A ruthless assassin goes on the run with his estranged daughter in his quest to protect her from deadly enemies and evil forces.

