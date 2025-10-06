Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (6 October)

Animated Series. When their friends in the jungle need help right away, Horton and Samson promise to help save the day. Elephant’s honor… bird’s word!

True Haunting (7 October)

Documentary. Through immersive reenactments and present-day interviews, this chilling series details paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who lived them.

Caramelo (8 October)

Film. After a life-changing diagnosis, a promising chef finds hope and humor with the help of a fur-midable dog friend in this heartwarming drama.

Is It Cake? Halloween (8 October)

Reality Series. Cake or fake? Trick or treat? Skilled bakers whip up hyperrealistic Halloween cakes in this seasonal special edition of the hit competition series.

Néro the Assassin (8 October)

Series. France, 1504. A ruthless assassin goes on the run with his estranged daughter in his quest to protect her from deadly enemies and evil forces.

The Resurrected (9 October)

Series. Two grieving mothers resurrect a scam ringleader to avenge their daughters — but as painful truths emerge, justice slips from their reach.

Boots (9 October)

Series. After impulsively joining the U.S. Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose – and unexpected brotherhood – with his motley team of fellow recruits.

Victoria Beckham (9 October)

Documentary. Step into Victoria Beckham’s London atelier, as the Spice Girl-turned-powerhouse designer opens up about her life while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (10 October)

Film. On a luxurious superyacht for an assignment, a journalist sees someone go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Keira Knightley stars in this psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Swim to Me (10 October)

Film. A domestic worker and the girl she cares for grow very close over a turbulent summer, until the gap between their worlds sparks a tragic turn.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata (10 October)

Animated Series. Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Old Money (10 October)

Series. Nihal’s affluent life comes under threat when a self-made tycoon with an eye for money – and an even sharper one for love – shakes up Istanbul’s elite.

My Father, the BTK Killer (10 October)

Documentary. She thought her dad was an unassuming family man – until the FBI knocked on her door. The daughter of the BTK serial killer shares her shocking story.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 (11 October)

Live Event. WWE Superstars head down under to compete for the Crown Jewel Championships, where current champions put their titles on the line for ultimate glory.

Typhoon Family (12 October)

Series. Amid the 1997 financial crisis, a carefree son inherits his father’s struggling business – growing from wild youth to rookie boss as he learns adulthood.

Netflix: recent highlights

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 (5 October)

Animated Series. The mayhem continues at the Tendo Dojo as Akane and Ranma deal with a spatula-wielding fiancée, fowl-tempered rival and lecherous martial arts master. Watch the trailer.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (3 October)

Series. The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood’s most iconic on-screen killers.

The New Force (3 October)

Series. An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events.

