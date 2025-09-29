Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Central Intelligence (1 October)

Film. A CIA operative contacts a former high school buddy with accounting chops to help thwart a lethal plot against undercover agents.

Exorcist: The Beginning (1 October)

Film. Sent to Africa at the close of World War II to tend to the needs of the local community, Father Lankester Merrin gets more than he ever bargained for when he has his first brush with a devilish force known simply as Pazuzu.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1 October)

Sonic the Hedgehog. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A small-town sheriff helps an alien hedgehog with supersonic speed outrun a wicked doctor who wants the creature’s special powers to dominate the world.

Love Is Blind Season 9 (1 October)

Reality Series. Denver singles shake up their search for ‘the one’ and step into the pods, braving twists, turns and love triangles to find their soulmate sight unseen.

RIV4LRIES (1 October)

Series. At a middle school in Pisa, no one has ever challenged the cool kids – until new girl Terry arrives with bold ideas and the rivalries begin.

Dudes (2 October)

Series. Four close-knit friends in their 40s do their best to face a new world of modern masculinity – but even their best tends to make things worse.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (2 October)

Series. A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World (2 October)

Documentary. Argentine trap star Duki gives an intimate look at his past and career, from early rap battles to his rise as a verified hitmaker in this documentary.

Steve (3 October)

Film. Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own.

The New Force (3 October)

Series. An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (3 October)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood’s most iconic on-screen killers.

Old Dog, New Tricks (3 October)

Series. Cash-strapped vet Antón takes a job at a fancy pet store, going from treating rural farm animals to peddling premium treats for pampered pooches.

Genie, Make a Wish (3 October)

Series. After a millennium, a flamboyant genie returns to grant wishes to a stoic woman. Can his magic turn her routine-bound world into one of love and fantasy?

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (3 October)

Documentary. This exclusive documentary features iconic Rhythm + Flow France participants and follows their efforts to build music careers after the competition.

Scary Movie (4 October)

Film. A group of hapless teens harboring a guilty secret is stalked by an equally bumbling serial killer in this parody of 1990s horror movies.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 (5 October)

Animated Series. The mayhem continues at the Tendo Dojo as Akane and Ranma deal with a spatula-wielding fiancée, fowl-tempered rival and lecherous martial arts master. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recent highlights

Ruth & Boaz (26 September)

Ruth & Boaz. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance. Watch the trailer.

French Lover (26 September)

Film. When a jaded actor meets a down-on-her-luck waitress in Paris, their unexpected love story begins – but will it survive the glare of the spotlight?

Wayward (25 September)

Series. A small-town cop suspects that the local school for troubled teens – and its dangerously charismatic founder – may not be all it seems.

ouse of Guinness (25 September)

House of Guinness. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge. Watch the trailer.

