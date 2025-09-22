Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Blippi’s Job Show Season 2 (22 September)

Series. From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore – and Blippi and Meekah can’t wait to get to work!

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy (23 September)

Comedy Special. Cristela Alonzo riffs on living life to the fullest—from funding family trips and having auto-pay money to redefining the American dream and self-care.

The Guest (24 September)

Series. A couple trying to save their marriage after an affair are thrown into turmoil when a mysterious woman from the wife’s past shows up at their home.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (25 September)

Series. When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu goes after her. But can he survive a new round of deadly games and escape the Joker’s plans? Watch the trailer.

House of Guinness (25 September)

Series. Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge. Watch the trailer.

Wayward (25 September)

Series. A small-town cop suspects that the local school for troubled teens – and its dangerously charismatic founder – may not be all it seems.

French Lover (26 September)

Film. When a jaded actor meets a down-on-her-luck waitress in Paris, their unexpected love story begins – but will it survive the glare of the spotlight?

Ruth & Boaz (26 September)

Film. A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recent highlights

Haunted Hotel (19 September)

Animated Series. After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost – and high-maintenance guests who will never check out. Watch the trailer.

She Said Maybe (19 September)

Film. From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she’s part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.

Black Rabbit (18 September)

Series. A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.

Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

Insidious: The Red Door (15 September)

Film. Josh Lambert and his college-age son Dalton grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon haunting their family. Watch the trailer.

The Wrong Paris (12 September)

Film. Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan – until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Watch the trailer.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (11 September)

Series. Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn’t easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn’t ready to give up.

