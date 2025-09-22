News

 > What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on Netflix with this guide.
22 Sep 2025 15:00
Leah J. Williams
Alice in Borderland. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Streaming

Alice in Borderland. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Share Icon

Netflix: new this week

Blippi’s Job Show Season 2 (22 September)

Blippi's Job Show. Image: Netflix. Streaming On Netflix.
Blippi’s Job Show. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore – and Blippi and Meekah can’t wait to get to work!

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy (23 September)

Comedy Special. Cristela Alonzo riffs on living life to the fullest—from funding family trips and having auto-pay money to redefining the American dream and self-care.

The Guest (24 September)

Series. A couple trying to save their marriage after an affair are thrown into turmoil when a mysterious woman from the wife’s past shows up at their home.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 (25 September)

Series. When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu goes after her. But can he survive a new round of deadly games and escape the Joker’s plans? Watch the trailer.

House of Guinness (25 September)

House Of Guinness. Image: Netflix. Streaming On Netflix.
House of Guinness. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge. Watch the trailer.

Wayward (25 September)

Series. A small-town cop suspects that the local school for troubled teens – and its dangerously charismatic founder – may not be all it seems.

French Lover (26 September)

Film. When a jaded actor meets a down-on-her-luck waitress in Paris, their unexpected love story begins – but will it survive the glare of the spotlight?

Ruth & Boaz (26 September)

Ruth &Amp; Boaz. Image: Netflix. Streaming On Netflix.
Ruth & Boaz. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recent highlights

Haunted Hotel (19 September)

Animated Series. After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost – and high-maintenance guests who will never check out. Watch the trailer.

She Said Maybe (19 September)

Film. From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she’s part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.

Black Rabbit (18 September)

Black Rabbit Netflix
Black Rabbit. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.

Starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

Insidious: The Red Door (15 September)

Film. Josh Lambert and his college-age son Dalton grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon haunting their family. Watch the trailer.

The Wrong Paris (12 September)

Film. Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan – until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Watch the trailer.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (11 September)

Diary Of A Ditched Girl. Image: Netflix. Streaming On Netflix.
Diary of a Ditched Girl. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn’t easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn’t ready to give up.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.
Discover more recent Netflix streaming highlights on ScreenHub.
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

This Way Up. Image: Channel 4.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
outback opal hunters hbo max streaming september 2025
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on HBO Max with…

Leah J. Williams
English Teacher. Image: FX. Streaming on Disney+.
What to Watch

Disney+ & ESPN: best new shows, films, sports streaming this week

Discover the best new shows, films, and sports to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on Disney+ and…

Leah J. Williams
ncis sydney season three paramount
What to Watch

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming October 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in October 2025 on Paramount+ with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
extraordinary escapes with sandi toksvig binge streaming september 2025
What to Watch

Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 22 September to 28 September 2025 on Binge with this…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login