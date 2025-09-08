Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Her Mother’s Killer Season 2 (8 September)

Series. With Mejía in prison, Analía and Pablo look to their future. But a relentless new enemy threatens to destroy everything they’ve built.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. When his informant goes missing on a corporate retreat, Agent Aaron Falk must untangle her colleagues’ stories to trace her path through the wilderness. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (8 September)

Animated Series. One fish, two fish, meet Red Fish and Blue Fish! From there to here – and from here to there – these friends find opposites everywhere!

Kiss or Die (9 September)

Reality Series. Male comedians face off in a steamy improv drama where they must resist the advances of irresistibly seductive co-stars and deliver the ultimate kiss.

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You (9 September)

Comedy Special. In her hilarious debut special, Jordan Jensen delivers unapologetic takes on failing at femininity, the paradox that is “self love” and the horrors of trying to find it.

The Dead Girls (10 September)

Series. Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico.

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 (10 September)

Reality Series. This season welcomes a new batch of hopeful participants over the age of 50 who are ready to find true love and prove that the heart never ages.

Love is Blind: France (10 September)

Reality Series. Divided into pods, French singles meet, date and get engaged — sight unseen — in their quest to find and marry their one true love.

aka Charlie Sheen (10 September)

Documentary. Actor Charlie Sheen tells his story in this candid two-part documentary tracing his dazzling Hollywood rise, tabloid-topping fall and road to recovery. Watch the trailer.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (11 September)

Series. Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn’t easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn’t ready to give up.

Kontrabida Academy (11 September)

Film. When a mysterious TV transports her to a school for on-screen villains, a restaurant worker finds new purpose – and a way to get back at her enemies.

Wolf King Season 2 (11 September)

Animated Series. As he fights for his throne and faces enemies from all sides, Drew learns the heavy burden of being king – and the daunting task of choosing a queen.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (12 September)

Series. Leaving behind their homes in Indonesia, four women form an unlikely friendship and face eccentric dilemmas as they navigate life in New York.

Maledictions (12 September)

Series. At a career-defining moment, a governor’s child vanishes. Torn between ambition and family secrets, he must choose: politics or his daughter’s safety.

You and Everything Else (12 September)

Series. From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days.

The Wrong Paris (12 September)

Film. Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan – until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Watch the trailer.

Beauty and the Bester (12 September)

Documentary. Did renowned Dr Nandipha get embroiled in Thabo Bester’s prison break? This chilling documentary series examines the enigmatic ties that bound them.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (14 September)

Live Sports Event. Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford clash in a mega-fight for boxing’s unified super middleweight crown live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Netflix: recent highlights

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (7 September)

Anime Series. When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighbouring high schools hate each other. Watch the trailer.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (4 September)

Animated Series. Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first? Watch the trailer.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (3 September)

Series. When her psychic powers falter, Wednesday must fight to regain them – or face deadly consequences for Enid and others at Nevermore. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Gwendoline Christie.

