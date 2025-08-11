Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Final Draft (12 August)

Final Draft. Image: Netflix.

Reality Series. Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (12 August)

Comedy Special. Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

Songs From the Hole (13 August)

Documentary. An incarcerated musician struggles for healing and peace as he comes of age in this documentary-musical odyssey composed behind bars.

Love is Blind UK Season 2 (13 August)

Series. A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle? Starring Matt and Emma Willis.

Fixed (13 August)

Fixed. Image: Netflix.

Film. After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy. Watch the trailer.

Young Millionaires (13 August)

Series. Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (13 August)

Series. A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

In the Mud (14 August)

Series. Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (14 August)

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage. Image: EOTA / Crew-Cell. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit. Watch the trailer.

Miss Governor Season 1 Part 2 (14 August)

Series. As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser (15 August)

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser. Image: Netflix.

Documentary Series. Former contestants and producers reveal the intense, damaging reality behind the success of The Biggest Loser in this provocative documentary series. Watch the trailer.

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (15 August)

Documentary Series. This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Night Always Comes (15 August)

Film. Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

Netflix: recent highlights

The Iron Claw (10 August)

The Iron Claw. Image: A24. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. Inspired by a true story, the Von Erich brothers rise through sacrifices, struggles and bitter tragedy to become a professional wrestling dynasty. Watch the trailer.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, and more.

Stolen: Heist of the Century (8 August)

Documentary. Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists – and how did they pull it off?

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (6 August)

Wednesday. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Series. Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billie Piper, and more.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Discover more recent Netflix streaming highlights on ScreenHub.