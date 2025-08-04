Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

WWE Summerslam 2025 (3-4 August)

Image: WWE

Wrestling PLE. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more.

Series. Follow college football’s most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (6 August)

Series. Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billie Piper, and more.

Stolen: Heist of the Century (8 August)

Documentary. Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists – and how did they pull it off?

The Iron Claw (10 August)

The Iron Claw. Image: A24. Streaming on Netflix.

Film. Inspired by a true story, the Von Erich brothers rise through sacrifices, struggles and bitter tragedy to become a professional wrestling dynasty. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, and more. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recent highlights

Beyond the Bar (2 August)

Series. A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm – navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

WWE: Unreal (29 July)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favourite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

Starring John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Happy Gilmore 2. Image: Scott Yamano/Netflix. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2025). It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996. Now we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.

Check out ScreenHub‘s thoughts on the film, and its predecessor: ‘Happy Gilmore’s release saw an IRL increase in interest in golf in the final years of the 1990s, which started with its cult following in the golf community. Pro golf publications like Golf.com and Golf Digest all praised the film (especially the accuracy of villain Shooter McGavin), which made its popularity rise among both players and spectators of the sport.’

Read: Happy Gilmore made golf funny and cool – will Netflix’s number 2 do the same?

‘While there isn’t exactly any measurable data correlating the viewing of Happy Gilmore to an increase in golf players, it can be said that the film definitely increased awareness of the sport and made the idea of it more accessible. Plus, a quick glance at R/golf (the sub Reddit for golf) finds many users who play the sport and anecdotally credit Happy Gilmore with their initial curiosity about it.’

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller. Watch the trailer.

