Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Happy Gilmore 2. Image: Scott Yamano/Netflix.

Film (2025). It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996. Now we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller. Watch the trailer.

Nosferatu (26 July)

Film. In 19th century Germany, an ancient evil sets its sights on a lonely young woman, haunting her with eerie visions and terrifying her devoted husband.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

From ScreenHub‘s review: ‘After several Dracula adaptations and a hefty amount of vampires being interviewed, hunted and/or romanced on film later, we have come full circle to Egger’s Nosferatu (2025), an extremely faithful remake of that groundbreaking work of expressionism that utilises Egger’s unique understanding of the horror genre to make vampires scary again.

‘As in the original, Nosferatu starts with the mysterious Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) summoning the young real-estate lawyer Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) to his remote castle in the Carpathian mountains. His request seems simple at first: he only wishes to buy a house in the town Hutter and his boss Knock reside in … except, of course, he wants so much more than that.’

‘Meanwhile, Hutter’s wife, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), is wracked with a mysterious illness that causes her to have eerie and dreadful visions of a man warning her of his imminent arrival. It was pretty clear after his films The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman that Robert Eggers was emerging as a modern horror auteur …’

Netflix: recent highlights

Untamed (17 July)

Series. In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain, where nature obeys no rules but its own. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12 July)

Film (2023). Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

Too Much (10 July)

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (3 July)

The Sandman Volume 2 Part 1. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 will be continued in a second volume releasing on 24 July 2025. There will also be a special bonus episode releasing on 31 July. This will mark the conclusion of The Sandman after a brief and well-loved run on Netflix.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong. Watch the trailer.

The Old Guard 2 (2 July)

Film (2025). In this superhero action sequel, Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Watch the trailer.

