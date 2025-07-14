Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Untamed (17 July)

Series. In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain, where nature obeys no rules but its own. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago.

Netflix: recent highlights

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12 July)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2023). Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

Too Much (10 July)

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan. Watch the trailer.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (3 July)

The Sandman Volume 2 Part 1. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 will be continued in a second volume releasing on 24 July 2025. There will also be a special bonus episode releasing on 31 July. This will mark the conclusion of The Sandman after a brief and well-loved run on Netflix.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong. Watch the trailer.

The Old Guard 2 (2 July)

Film (2025). In this superhero action sequel, Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Watch the trailer.

Squid Game Season 3 (27 June)

Series. Devastated after losing his friend, Player 456 presses on – challenging the Front Man’s scheme in the final season of the globally most-watched series.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul. Watch the trailer.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 (25 June)

Series. Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage – or is the one actually someone else?

KPop Demon Hunters (20 June)

Film (2025). When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Starring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo. Watch the trailer.

Stay tuned for more from Netflix later in July 2025, as it’s set to get a range of new blockbusters and TV seasons, including several exclusives, later in the month.

For WWE fans, there’s plenty of new content on the way, including the debut season of WWE: Unreal, a series diving into the WWE writer’s room, spilling (approved) secrets about how each weekly show is developed, and how characters are evolved. Anyone who’s curious about the creative process of modern professional wrestling will certainly want to tune into this one.

