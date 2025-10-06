Best new shows & films streaming this week on Stan, HBO, Netflix, ABC, Prime and more …

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Karla Grant Presents: Finding Family (6 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

We all love storytellers. Honouring and listening to First Nations people from this land is a shared experience that we value. For this documentary, the producer knew and sought interested film creatives who were equally interested to hear the heart of people, and waited for the ‘storyteller’ to emerge. The crew did not know Keith Truscott’s full story until the interview was filmed. It allowed Truscott to express feelings and emotions in an honest and open way.

Late Bloomer Season 1 (6 October)

Late Bloomer. Image: Crave. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Series

Late Bloomer is a comedy series that follows the everyday life of Jasmeet Singh, your average turban-wearing ‘live at home’ millennial. Jasmeet, like many others his age, continuously feels like he’s behind in life as he witnesses his peers with seemingly thriving careers and picture-perfect marriages. The added pressure as an eldest son within an immigrant household is, of course, not really helping either. Watch the trailer.

Railway Revolution: How Trains Shaped Our World (6 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Trains revolutionised transportation, yet their history is not without shadows. Railway Revolution is a history of the railway from the very beginning to the present day. In 1830, the first regular railroad line was inaugurated in England. From here, its unique triumphal march begins, changing societies, landscapes, and cities from the ground up. The railroad became a catalyst for industrialisation and played a role in the spread of capitalism. At the same time, it democratised travel.

Silvia’s Italian Masterclass Season 2 (7 October)

Genre: Food

Food Format: Series

In this new series of Silvia’s Italian Masterclass, we are offered an intimate insight into Silvia Colloca’s kitchen. Silvia loves nothing more than to share what she has learnt along the way, so that you too can master the beauty of simple, Italian home cooking.

Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate (7 October)

Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate. Image: Discovery / Rachel Khoo. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Genre: Food

Food Format: Series

Rachel Khoo delves into the rich, delicious and indulgent world of the world’s favourite ingredient: chocolate. Seeking inspiration by meeting some of the best chocolatiers in Europe, Rachel returns to her home kitchen to create stylish, mouth-watering recipes, both sweet and even savoury.

Great British Train Journeys From Above (8 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

All aboard, this is your ticket to ride the most spectacular train journeys in Britain. To mark 200 years of British train travel in 2025, this series uses cutting-edge drones to showcase the most iconic steam train journeys in Britain, from above.

Blue Lights Season 3 (9 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

A year on from series two, our recruits are coming to the end of their probation period. Each is questioning their role in the police. The growing criminal conspiracy impacts frontline policing. The team must confront the world of drug dealing and child abuse, as well as the hidden white-collar crime which facilitates it. Against this larger and more complex world, they find that moral lines everywhere are being blurred. Watch the trailer.

Scandinavia With Simon Reeve (9 October)

Scandinavia With Simon Reeve. Image: BBC. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Simon Reeve journeys across a land of arctic tundra, vast forests and stunning fjords, investigating the surprising secrets of some of the happiest and most equal societies on earth.

Australian Championship 2025 (10 October)

Genre: Sport

Sport Format: Live

The Australian Championship is the national second tier of men’s football in Australia, featuring 16 teams that will compete in an exciting ‘Champions League’ format. Round one features South Melbourne FC v Sydney Olympic FC.

Tenacious D In: The Pick of Destiny (10 October)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Jack Black and Kyle Gass

Jack Black and Kyle Gass Format: Film

Tenacious D In: The Pick Of Destiny follows rockers KG and JB on the road to superstardom as they become the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band on earth.

Event Horizon (11 October)

Genre: Science fiction

Science fiction Format: Film

Its name: Event Horizon. The high-tech, pioneering research spacecraft mysteriously vanished, without a trace, on its maiden voyage seven years earlier. But a weak, persistent signal form the long-missing craft prompts a rescue team, headed by the intrepid Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne) to wing its way through the galaxy on a bold rescue mission.

King & Conqueror (12 October)

King & Conqueror. Image: BBC. Streaming this week on SBS On Demand.

Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Format: Drama

A thousand years ago, a new King of England is crowned, triggering a series of events that will change the course of English and European history forever. Two men, Harold of Wessex & Duke William of Normandy, find themselves locked in a fight for that same crown, which they never wanted nor expected. They start as allies but end as foes at the Battle of Hastings, where one of them must die. Watch the trailer.

Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World (12 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Based on her latest international bestseller, Seven Wonders of the Ancient World follows historian and adventurer Bettany Hughes on an exhilarating journey across three continents to investigate the world’s first travel bucket list. Written over 2,000 years ago, this list celebrated the boldest engineering marvels of the ancient world.

Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials (12 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

In this fascinating documentary, BAFTA-winning actor Suranne Jones goes on an epic, international journey to discover the real story behind the most infamous witch trials in history. Why did women become the scapegoats for all the world’s problems and how do these witchcraft accusations still resonate today?

Paris-Tours 2025 (12 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

All the action from the 2025 edition of the Paris-Tours road cycling race, starting in Chartres and finishing in Tours.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Australian Story – Dog Gone: The Hunt for Valeria (6 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Episode

How hard could it be to find a lost sausage dog? And how far will a small community go to help? When Georgia Gardner and Joshua Fishlock lost their beloved dachshund Valerie on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island in late 2023, locals didn’t think the pooch would survive more than a few days. Dog Gone is a remarkable, heartwarming tale of survival, retracing Valerie’s journey into the wild and back again and speaking with those who helped search for her and bring her home.

Four Corners – Losing Streak (6 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Episode

This week on Four Corners, reporter Steve Cannane reveals how financial advisers courted with inducements, have gambled away their clients’ investments uninhibited by regulation or oversight. In some cases, while the advisors have gone to jail, and the victims remain empty handed, the companies that accepted the bets have not returned a cent. Watch the trailer.

I Was Actually There Season 2 (7 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Along with carefully chosen archive footage, much of it unseen or previously overlooked, I Was Actually There weaves conversational fragments into cohesive narratives, bringing intense moments back to life. Each episode reveals new ways of seeing the past, challenging what we think we know. Watch the trailer.

The Stand Up Sketch Show Season 6 (11 October)

The Stand Up Sketch Show. Image: ITV. Streaming this week on ABC iview.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Series

A new season of the breakneck comedy show packed with stand-up routines from top comics, brought to life in sketch form. Strap in for a cast of social media stars, celebrity cameos, and the nation’s best loved comedians. Welcome to the show that turns stand-up into sketch.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home (12 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

This intimate documentary follows the final three years of Ozzy’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in LA, and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig. This film is a candid and moving portrait of Birmingham’s favourite son and the family that adore and support him through his final performance and the final chapter of his life.

Prime Video: streaming this week

Maintenance Required (8 October)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Cast: Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio

Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio Format: Film

Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street. Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart. Watch the trailer.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October)

John Candy: I Like Me. Image: Prime Video. Streaming this week on Prime Video.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery and interviews. It’s a documentary of the life, career and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. Watch the trailer.

Stolen Girl (10 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood

Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood Format: Film

An American woman spends more than ten years tracking down her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

The Last Frontier (10 October)

The Last Frontier. Image: Apple. Streaming this week on Apple TV+.

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Cast: Jason Clarke.

Jason Clarke. Format: Series

The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, the lone US marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming this week

Summertide New Episodes (6 October) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys

Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys Format: Series – airing every Monday

After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again. With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 (7 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Image: Shudder. Streaming this week on AMC+ and Shudder.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, 14 of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favourites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a USD$100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour and the title of Queen of the Underworld. Watch the trailer.

The Braxtons Season 2 (10 October) – AMC+

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. Watch the trailer.

Darwin (10 October) – AMC+

Darwin. Image: ALLBLK. Streaming this week on AMC+.

Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Cast: Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris and Matt Kinback

Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris and Matt Kinback Format: Film

Tahj, a determined young woman, escapes foster care to join her streetwise cousin, Bam Bam, and disillusioned college grad, Canis, in a life of urban heists targeting the affluent. But their plans take a deadly turn when they cross paths with Charles, a vicious predator with a chilling obsession. As the crew becomes his prey, they must rely on their sharp instincts to survive. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now (7 October)

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now. Image: Paramount. Streaming this week on Paramount+.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

Directed by BAFTA-award winner Tania Alexander, this feature-length documentary has been produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family. Alongside Ozzy and Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne speak candidly about the late-night fall their father suffered in February 2019 and the subsequent life-changing impact of that accident, which ultimately led to him cancelling his two-and-a-half-year farewell tour. Watch the trailer.

Vicious (10 October)

Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter

Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter Format: Film

When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare. Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her but within her, before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known. Watch the trailer.

Stan: streaming this week

Teletubbies Let’s Go! Season 1 (7 October)

Genre: Animated

Animated Format: Series

The Teletubbies first burst onto UK screens 25 years ago. Now they’re back and ready to explore the world in 3D animation.

Bee Movie (9 October)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Film

Barry B. Benson, a bee just graduated from college, is disillusioned at his lone career choice: making honey. On a special trip outside the hive, Barry’s life is saved by Vanessa, a florist in New York City. As their relationship blossoms, he discovers humans actually eat honey and subsequently decides to sue them. Watch the trailer.

One More Shot (12 October)

One More Shot. Image: Stan. Streaming this week on Stan.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Cast: Emily Browning, Sean Keenan and Aisha Dee

Emily Browning, Sean Keenan and Aisha Dee Format: Film

When Minnie Vernon realises there’s something missing from her life, she wonders if it might be her on-again-off-again flame Joe, who’s back from New York to ring in the new millennium with their closest friends. Armed with a mysterious bottle of tequila, Minnie arrives at a swanky beach house, only to discover that Joe’s brought his new girlfriend. Minnie takes a shot of tequila and is suddenly transported back in time to the moment she first arrived at the party. She soon realises she has a bottle’s worth of chances to win Joe’s heart and start her millennium right. Watch the trailer.

Binge: streaming this week

Saturday Night Live Season 51 (6 October)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Series

Live from New York, it’s a brand-new era of SNL. Following its milestone 50th season, the iconic sketch comedy series returns with a refreshed cast and renewed energy. Longtime favourites like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are back, while five new featured players join the ensemble.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 (6 October)

The Real Housewives of Potomac. Image: Bravo. Streaming this week on Binge.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

Potomac’s sharpest shade-throwers return for a landmark 10th season, with OGs Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo joined by full-time newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie, while Monique Samuels makes a buzz-worthy cameo.

James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

Genre: Documentary / reality

Documentary / reality Format: Series

James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.

The Great American Bake Off Season 7 (7 October)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

The tent is back and the stakes are sweeter than ever! Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to crown America’s top amateur baker, joined by hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. With charming contestants, jaw-dropping showstoppers and the show’s signature warmth, it’s irresistible comfort viewing. Watch the trailer.

Sister Wives Season 13 (10 October)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

Kody’s vision for building new homes on Coyote Pass sparks resistance, financial strain and emotional fallout as the wives and children wrestle with their uprooted lives. With loyalties shifting and long-simmering conflicts bubbling to the surface, series 13 continues to lay bare the challenges of plural marriage through raw honesty and high-stakes family drama.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

WNBA: Finals (6 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

This week hosts the following rounds:

Game 2 (6 October)

Game 3 (9 October)

Game 4 (11 October)

NFL (6 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

This week hosts the following rounds:

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills (6 October)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars (7 October)

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants (10 October)

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets (12 October)

Family Guy: Halloween Special (6 October)

Family Guy 2025 Halloween Special. Image: Hulu. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Genre: Animated comedy

Animated comedy Format: Special

Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs so they set out to write a hit and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick-or-treating can have deadly consequences.

Wizards Beyond Waverley Place Season 2 (8 October)

Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Format: Series

In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges – one that could unravel the Russos forever. Watch the trailer.

Naming the Dead (8 October)

Naming the Dead. Image: National Geographic. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Naming the Dead follows DNA Doe detectives who identify unidentified bodies, giving them names and bringing resolution to families.

NBL (8 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

This week hosts the following rounds:

New Zealand vs Illawarra (8 October)

Sydney vs Melbourne (8 October)

Adelaide vs Tasmania (9 October)

Cairns vs Perth (10 October)

Illawarra vs Brisbane (11 October)

Adelaide vs Sydney (11 October)

New Zealand vs S.E Melbourne (12 October)

Melbourne vs Cairns (12 October)

NHL (8 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

This week hosts the following rounds:

Opening Night: Triple Header (8 October)

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy (10 October)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Special

Frankie Quiñones performs stand-up about love, addiction, and navigating the political dynamics of family barbecues.

Would You Marry Me? (11 October)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Format: Series

A bride-to-be wins a newlywed house but after breaking up with her fiance and faced with debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with. They have to fool the house inspector for 90 days, then the dream home is officially hers. Watch the trailer.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 (11 October)

Grey’s Anatomy. Image: ABC. Streaming this week on Disney+.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Grey’s Anatomy, now in its 22nd season, follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

UFC: Fight Night (12 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

Oliveira vs Fiziev.

Netflix: streaming this week

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (6 October)

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! Image: Netflix. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Genre: Animated

Animated Format: Series

When their friends in the jungle need help right away, Horton and Samson promise to help save the day. Elephant’s honor… bird’s word!

True Haunting (7 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Through immersive reenactments and present-day interviews, this chilling series details paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who lived them.

Caramelo (8 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Film

After a life-changing diagnosis, a promising chef finds hope and humor with the help of a fur-midable dog friend in this heartwarming drama.

Is It Cake? Halloween (8 October)

Is It Cake? Halloween. Image: Netflix. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Special

Cake or fake? Trick or treat? Skilled bakers whip up hyper-realistic Halloween cakes in this seasonal special edition of the hit competition series.

Néro the Assassin (8 October)

Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Format: Series

France, 1504. A ruthless assassin goes on the run with his estranged daughter in his quest to protect her from deadly enemies and evil forces.

The Resurrected (9 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Two grieving mothers resurrect a scam ringleader to avenge their daughters — but as painful truths emerge, justice slips from their reach.

Boots (9 October)

Boots. Image: Netflix. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

After impulsively joining the US Marine Corps, a bullied teen finds new purpose – and unexpected brotherhood – with his motley team of fellow recruits.

Victoria Beckham (9 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Step into Victoria Beckham’s London atelier, as the Spice Girl-turned-powerhouse designer opens up about her life while preparing for Paris Fashion Week.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (10 October)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Format: Film

On a luxurious superyacht for an assignment, a journalist sees someone go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Keira Knightley stars in this psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

Swim to Me (10 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Film

A domestic worker and the girl she cares for grow very close over a turbulent summer, until the gap between their worlds sparks a tragic turn.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata (10 October)

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata. Image: Netflix. Streaming this week on Netflix.

Genre: Animated

Animated Format: Series

Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Old Money (10 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Nihal’s affluent life comes under threat when a self-made tycoon with an eye for money – and an even sharper one for love – shakes up Istanbul’s elite.

My Father, the BTK Killer (10 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

She thought her dad was an unassuming family man – until the FBI knocked on her door. The daughter of the BTK serial killer shares her shocking story.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 (11 October)

Genre: Sports

Sports Format: Live

WWE Superstars head down under to compete for the Crown Jewel Championships, where current champions put their titles on the line for ultimate glory.

Typhoon Family (12 October)

Genre: Family drama

Family drama Format: Series

Amid the 1997 financial crisis, a carefree son inherits his father’s struggling business – growing from wild youth to rookie boss as he learns adulthood.

HBO Max: streaming this week

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball (6 October)

Genre: Animated

Animated Format: Series

In Elmore, reality bends and family life gets weird. Gumball pulls Darwin, Anais, and the whole town into adventures – from fighting evil fast food to dealing with an AI crushing on his mom. The show’s so wild, it needed a new name. Watch the trailer.

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (7 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

An in-depth look at the works of up-and-coming Black visual artists.

The Casual Vacancy (8 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

The citizens of the small British town of Pagford fight for the spot on the parish council after Barry Fairbrother dies.

Like Water for Chocolate (10 October)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: HBO. Streaming this week on HBO Max.

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

Star-crossed lovers Tita and Pedro’s romance is thwarted by her family’s traditions, forcing Tita to navigate magic and flavors in the kitchen as she fights for love and embraces her destined path.

The Alabama Solution (11 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

In 2019, filmmakers visit an Alabama prison to film a revival meeting. Off camera, incarcerated men whisper a message: terrible things are going on here that are being kept secret from the public. This sparks an immersive six-year investigation to discover the reality behind the walls of the nation’s deadliest prison system.

BritBox: streaming this week

Planet Earth II (7 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

From remote islands and towering mountains to bustling cities and arid deserts, Planet Earth II captures the drama and beauty of the natural world with breathtaking cinematography and cutting-edge technology. Narrated by iconic British host David Attenborough (Life on Earth), each episode immerses viewers in the lives of extraordinary animals, revealing their struggles, triumphs and surprising behaviours in stunning detail.

Karen Pirie Season 2 (10 October)

Karen Pirie. Image: ITV. Streaming this week on BritBox.

Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Cast: Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt and Ariyon Bakare.

Lauren Lyle, Emer Kenny, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt and Ariyon Bakare. Format: Series

Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil) reprises her role as the sharp and unflinching Detective Sergeant Karen Pirie in this critically acclaimed crime drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Season two sees DS Pirie tackling a new historical murder investigation when the remains of a missing teenager are discovered in the Highlands, reigniting a decades-old mystery. As she digs into the past, Karen must confront buried secrets, local legends, and a community reluctant to relive its darkest hour, all while navigating the pressures of a high-profile case and her own rising reputation.

