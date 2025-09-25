What’s on at cinemas in October 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Here’s what’s on in Australian cinemas this October:

2 October

Him

Him. Image: Universal Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Justin Tipping

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Tim Heidecker, Julia Fox, Jim Jefferies, Tyriq Withers

Genre: Horror / Sport

A promising young quarterback joins an isolated compound to train under an aging quarterback idol. As mentorship becomes sinister, he must confront unsettling truths. Watch the trailer.

The Smashing Machine

The Smashing Machine. Image: A24. October cinema guide.

Director: Benny Safdie

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Genre: Drama

The story of legendary mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Watch the trailer.

3 October

Sons of the Neon Night

Director: Juno Mak

Cast: Taleshi Kaneshiro

Genre: Crime/Action

A massive explosion and shootout in snowy Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, reveals a pharmaceutical heir’s plot. His father’s death in hospital triggers a drug war, destabilizing both legitimate and criminal worlds.

Taylor Swift / The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift / The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. Image: AMC. October cinema guide.

Director: N/A

Cast: Taylor Swift

Genre: Concert/Event

A filmed event version of Taylor Swift’s official release party for Showgirl. Features the exclusive world premiere of the music video, The Fate of Ophelia, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

9 October

We Bury the Dead

We Bury the Dead. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. October cinema guide.

Director: Zak Hilditch

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Mark Coles Smith, Brenton Thwaites

Genre: Thriller

In the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment, a body-retrieval unit traverses a ravaged landscape to find missing loved ones.

Tron: Ares

Tron Ares. Image: Walt Disney Studios. October cinema guide.

Director: Joachim Rønning

Cast: Jared Leto, Greta Lee

Genre: Sci-fi/Action

A new program named Ares escapes from the Grid into our world, sparking conflict between digital and real realms.

A House of Dynamite

A House of Dynamite. Image: Netflix. October cinema guide.

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson

Genre: Drama

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Beast of War

Beast of War. Image: MIFF. October cinema guide.

Director: Kiah Roache-Turner

Cast: Mark Coles Smith, Joel Nankervis

Genre: Horror

When their boat sinks while crossing the Timor Sea during World War II, a troop of young Australian soldiers must find a way to survive the harsh seas on a quickly shrinking raft. Hundreds of miles from anywhere, they must confront interpersonal conflicts, enemy attacks, and the advances of one very large, very hungry great white shark.

Chasing the Gold

Director: Wes Greene

Cast: N/A

Genre: Documentary

Surf Lifesaving is one of the most iconic Australian activities and the Coolangatta Gold event is the most gruelling highlight for lifesavers and fans. Chasing the Gold follows 3 top level athletes: Ali Day, the greatest surf lifesaver of all time, aiming for his tenth Coolangatta Gold title; brash young gun Conner Maggs competing in his first event and Lana Rogers, 3 time champ, attempting to overcome collapsing as she did the previous year. An intimate portrayal of what it takes to be a champion as well as what it takes to win The Gold.

Eleanor the Great

Director: Scarlett Johanson

Cast: June Squibb

Genre: Drama

The mighty June Squibb (Thelma) leads Scarlett Johansson’s first film as director, the story of a 90-year-old woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend.

Love in Vietnam

Director: Rahhat Shah Kazmi

Cast: Avneet Kaur, Gulshan Grover

Genre: Romance/dramaa

A passionate cross-cultural romance unfolds between Vietnam and Punjab, inspired by the classic Turkish novel ‘Madonna in a Fur Coat’.

Merchant Ivory: The Documentary

Director: Stephen Soucy

Cast: N/A

Genre: Documentary

A behind-the-scenes look at the legendary Merchant Ivory Studios and their cinematic legacy.

One Ocean Film Tour: Volume 5

Director: Various

Cast: N/A

Genre: Documentary

The One Ocean Film Tour is a series of ocean-loving films focused on adventure, the aquatic environment and inspirational stories. The tour was created in 2020 with the vision to increase awareness about ocean protection and conservation by sharing films made by people who have dedicated their lives to the ocean.

The Travellers

Director: Bruce Beresford

Cast: Bryan Brown, Luke Bracey

Genre: Drama

Stephen Seary, a charismatic successful stage designer returns to Australia to visit his dying mother. What was to be a quick trip descends into a frustrating and sometimes quirky challenge as family responsibilities, a difficult relationship with his curmudgeonly father, unresolved conflicts with long-forgotten antagonists, romantic interludes, and the presence of an annoying sister make his return to Europe and the opera he has contracted to design increasingly problematic.

12 October

Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man

Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man. Image: MIFF. October cinema guide.

Director: Andrew Farrell

Cast: Jimmy Barnes

Genre: Documentary

A look at the life, influences and career of rock legend Jimmy Barnes.

16 October

Black Phone 2

Black Phone 2. Image: Blumhouse/Universal Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Scott Derrickson

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Demián Bichir

Genre: Horror

Several years after the original, Finn must face fresh disappearances and the revived menace of The Grabber.

After the Hunt

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Julia Roberts, Ayo Edeberi, Andrew Garfield

Genre: Drama

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Queer) assembles a top-tier cast – including Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield – for this psychological drama about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.

Ballad of a Small Player

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Colin Farrell, Fala Chen, Tilda Swinton

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Colin Farrell is Lord Doyle, a man hooked on drinking and high-stakes gambling, in this film from the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front. Co-stars Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as a casino employee who offers the debt-riddled Doyle a lifeline, and Tilda Swinton as a PI hot on his tail.

Night of the Zoopocalypse

Director: Rodrigo Perez Castro, Ricardo Curtis

Cast: David Harbour, Gabbi Kosmidis

Genre: Animation/Family

After a meteor unleashes a virus that turns zoo animals into mutants, a mountain lion (David Harbour) and wolf (Gabbi Kosmidis) lead a team of surviving animals to stop the virus and rescue their zoo.

Roofman

Roofman. Image: Paramount Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Cast: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst

Genre: Dramedy

The film follows Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname ‘Roofman’. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys ‘R’ Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mum drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

17 October

The Wilderness

The Wilderness. Image: Dark Star Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Spencer King

Cast: Hunter Doohan, Lamar Johnson

Genre: Drama

Kidnapped and abandoned in the Utah desert, a group of troubled boys are forced into a ruthless Wilderness Therapy program. Cut off from the world, they must survive both the elements and the mind games of a director who may not be trying to save them at all.

22 October

Mitski: The Land

Director: Grant James

Cast: Mitski

Genre: Music

Mitski: The Land converts the magic and majesty of witnessing Mitski live onto screen. Filmed over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in 2024, this is a thrilling portrayal of what kept hundreds of thousands of fans rapt at venues across the globe

23 October

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Cast: Kikunosuke Toya

Genre: Anime

Adapts the Reze arc from Chainsaw Man, exploring budding romance, betrayal and devilish conflict between characters. Denji encounters a new romantic interest, Reze, who, unbeknownst to him, harbours a dangerous ulterior motive.

Shelby Oaks

Director: Chris Stuckmann

Cast: Camille Sullivan, Brendan Sexton III

Genre: Horror

In this horror film directed by popular YouTube film critic Chris Stuckmann, a woman’s desperate search for her long-lost sister falls into obsession upon realising that the imaginary demon from their childhood may have been real.

Familiar Touch

Director: Sarah Friedland

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Katelyn Nacon

Genre: Drama

An octogenarian woman transitions to life in assisted living as she contends with her conflicting relationship to herself and her caregivers amidst her shifting memory, age identity, and desires.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix. October cinema guide.

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Oscar Isacc, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth

Genre: Horror

A gothic reimagining of the Frankenstein legend through del Toro’s visionary lens. Watch the trailer.

Regretting You

Regretting You. Image: Paramount Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Josh Boone

Cast: Allison Williams, McKenna Grace

Genre: Drama

Morgan Grant and her daughter Clara explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other.

Same Same But Different

Director: Luke Wheatley

Cast: N/A

Genre: Documentary

In 1973, Graham ‘Skroo’ Turner and his mates bought a double-decker bus, sold tickets for a seat for eager travellers and embarked on a journey of a lifetime. Unbeknown to them and their travellers this would be the beginning of something that would shape the future of travel as we know it today. Fast forward 50 years later, and Cody has decided to follow in their footsteps and see what travelling is all about.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Image: 20th Century Studios. October cinema guide.

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong

Genre: Biopic

Jeremy Allen White goes from The Bear to The Boss in this biopic from the director of Crazy Heart, based on Warren Zanes’ book. The film follows Bruce Springsteen’s journey crafting his 1982 album Nebraska, which emerged as he recorded Born in the USA with the E Street Band.

The Mastermind

The Mastermind. Image: MIFF. October cinema guide.

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Cast: Josh O’Connor

Genre: Drama

An art-theft drama told in quiet, deliberate tones as characters wrestle with ambition and consequence. Watch the trailer.

Twinless

Twinless. Image: Sundance Film Festival. October cinema guide.

Director: James Sweeney

Cast: Dylan O’Brien

Genre: Drama

One twin forms a co-dependent bond with another twin’s bereaved partner in a support group and boundaries begin to blur.

25 October

Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua – Two Worlds

Director: Ursula Grace Williams

Cast: Marlon Williams

Genre: Documentary

Documentary on New Zealand music sensation Marlon Williams and his most ambitious project to date, writing an album in te reo Māori, and the personal challenges he faces along the way. The film weaves together Williams’ different worlds, from international tours and recording the album, to life in his hometown of Ōhinehou (Lyttelton).

29 October

Anniversary

Director: Jan Komasa

Cast: Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Phoebe Dynevor

Genre: Thriller

Ellen and Paul (Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler) witness their lives fall apart when Ellen’s former student Liz (Phoebe Dynevor) reappears and starts dating their son (Dylan O’Brien).

30 October

A Paw Patrol Christmas

Director: N/A

Cast: N/A

Genre: Family/Animation

The Paw Patrol pups help Santa after he catches a cold, while Mayor Humdinger tries to steal all the gifts.

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

Director: Jay Scheib

Cast: N/A

Genre: Musical

A filmed version of the rock musical based on Meat Loaf’s songs and Jim Steinman’s story. The cast of the West End production will bring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic anthems to life, including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, and, of course, Bat Out of Hell

Bugonia

Bugonia. Image: Universal Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons

Genre: Thriller

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons reunite with Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos for this black comedy hostage film about two conspiracy obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. Watch the trailer.

Good Fortune

Good Fortune. Image: Lionsgate Films. October cinema guide.

Director: Aziz Ansari

Cast: Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Aziz Ansari

Genre: Comedy

Keanu Reeves is a literal angel who meddles with the life of a common gig worker (Aziz Ansari, also writer and director) in this Trading Places-esque comedy co-starring Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen as a wealthy venture capitalist.

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Kiss of the Spider Woman. Image: Lionsgate Films. October cinema guide.

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Diego Luna, Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh

Genre: Drama/Musical

An adaptation of the Broadway musical fantasy from the Oscar-winning director of 2002’s Chicago and 2006’s Dreamgirls. Luna plays a political prisoner who shares a cell with a man convicted for public indecency. The pair build an unlikely bond over a Hollywood musical starring Ingrid Luna, portrayed by Lopez. Watch the trailer.

Shell

Shell. Image: Republic Pictures. October cinema guide.

Director: Max Minghella

Cast: Kate Hudson, Elizabeth Moss

Genre: Comedy/Horror

Down on her luck actress Samantha Lake is invited into the ultra-glamorous world of Zoe Shannon, CEO of wellness company SHELL. When SHELL patients begin to go missing, Samantha realises Zoe may be protecting a monstrous secret.

Sweat It Out!

Director: Mark Hartley

Cast: N/A

Genre: Documentary

Charts the rise and fall of the iconic Australian music scene, affectionately dubbed ‘Oz Rock’.

31 October

Residence

Director: Matt Mirams

Cast: Jeanette Coppolino, Ruby James, Ellie Stewart

Genre: Horror/Comedy

The enigmatic hero, a speechless child and a ragtag motley crew journey through a zombie filled apocalyptic landscape to seek refuge in a medieval fun park whilst being pursued by an unstoppable deranged lunatic.

