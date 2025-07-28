Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, AMC, Max, Stan, SBS, ABC and more

New shows & films streaming this week

Britbox: streaming this week

The Bay Season 5 (30 July)

Series. When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead by the docks, DS Jenn Townsend role as a family liaison officer pulls her into a deeply personal investigation. As she uncovers hidden friendships and secret liaisons within Hannah’s life, Jenn is forced to confront her own grief while navigating a divided family.

Starring Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin.

While it’s a quieter week for BritBox overall, we can expect plenty of new TV shows and films heading into August, including new seasons of returning, beloved dramas. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s ahead next week, just a tiny bit early.

Nature’s Great Migrations (5 August)

Documentary Series. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry and Thomas Fritsch, this series follows animals on their epic journeys around the planet.

One Night In… (6 August)

Reality Series. Guests get the chance to spend a night at some of Britain’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around, with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Disney+ & ESPN: streaming this week

WNBA (28 July)

ESPN. Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky.

Eyes of Wakanda (1 August)

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming this week.

Series. Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

The Out-Of-Towners (1 August)

Film. Ohio sales executive George Kellerman accepts a higher position within the company and travels to New York City with his wife Gwen for his job interview. But things start badly and only grow worse in Neil Simon’s dark urban comedy.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1 August)

Film. A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (1 August)

Film. An eight-year-old boy genius and his friends must rescue their parents after the adults are abducted by aliens.

Naming the Dead (3 August)

Documentary Series. There are 50,000 bodies lying unnamed and unmourned across America with no way of identifying them, until now. This powerful new series follows the DNA Doe Project – a leading organisation in genetic investigation and identification – as they partner with law enforcement agencies to solve the coldest of cases, name these unidentified bodies, and bring resolution to families across the country.

UFC: Fight Night (3 August)

Albazi vs Taira.

Little League World Series (3 August)

Regionals.

HBO Max: streaming this week

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose (28 July)

Series. The bio series will be an opportunity to learn more about Roberto Gómez Bolaños, both his journey as a creator of iconic television characters and his personal journey, as well as how his endearing characters managed to connect deeply with his audience.

The Thaw Seasons 1–2 (28 July)

The Thaw. Image: Max. Streaming this week.

Series. In this Polish crime series, a young mother’s body is discovered in an icy river. The investigation is led by Zawieja, who is still grieving the death of her husband.

Starring Katarzyna Wajda, Bartlomiej Kotschedoff and Juliusz Chrzastowski. Watch the trailer.

The Yogurt Shop Murders (3 August)

Documentary Series. In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas. Decades later, the unthinkable crime continues to mystify the police and haunt the families left in its wake. This four-part documentary revisits the case through interviews with investigators, victims’ families, and the two men who served time for the murders – examining law enforcement practices, relentless press coverage, and the lasting effects of grief.

Netflix: streaming this week

WWE: Unreal (29 July)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favourite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

Starring John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

Glass Heart (31 July)

Glass Heart. Image: Netflix. Streaming this week.

Series. An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

Starring Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida.

Brand Bollywood Downunder (1 August)

Film. Worlds collide as a host of Indian celebrities explore Australia’s growing love of Bollywood, uncovering cultural ties between the two countries.

My Oxford Year (1 August)

Film. When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfil a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local Jamie who profoundly alters both of their lives. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest.

Perfect Match Season 3 (1 August)

Series. Blindfolded kissing sessions, boardroom deliberations, and beachfront reunions with an ex are on the horizon for a new group of Perfect Match singles. This time around, some Netflix Reality Universe newbies are joining in on the fun.

Beyond the Bar (2 August)

Series. A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm – navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

WWE Summerslam 2025 (3-4 August)

Image: WWE. Streaming this week.

Wrestling PLE. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more.

Binge: streaming this week

Botched Season 4 (28 July)

Series. In Season 4 of Botched, world-renowned surgeons tackle the most shocking plastic surgery fails yet. From extreme transformations to emotional reveals, every episode is jaw-dropping; expect high drama, real stakes and incredible makeovers. It’s the fix-it show you can’t look away from.

Botched Season 4 technically slips into next week’s Binge streaming list, but we’ll keep this in as a teaser for what’s to come.

The Great Australian Bake Off Season 8 (29 July)

Series. Turn your ovens on and grab your aprons, in 2025, twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the magical Bake Off shed, guided by culinary icons Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese, along with hilarious hosts, comedians Natalie Tran and Tom Walker.

Arrested Development Seasons 1–4 (29 July)

Arrested Development. Image: Fox / Netflix. Streaming this week.

Series. Four seasons of brilliantly dysfunctional comedy Arrested Development. Follow the eccentric Bluth family as they navigate business scandals, bizarre schemes and endless awkwardness. It’s an absurdly funny cult favourite.

Tombs Of Egypt: Imhotep, The Pyramid Creator (30 July)

Documentary Series. In one of history’s most incredible feats, Egyptian architect Imhotep designed and built Djeser’s monument: civilisation’s very first pyramid. Recognised as a genius, he was also a doctor, astronomer, poet, and philosopher and was celebrated by Egyptians and Greeks alike. Watch the trailer.

The Idaho Student Murders (1 August)

Documentary Series. The Idaho Student Murders explores the real-life horror in the idyllic town of Moscow, Idaho where 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohberger faced four first-degree murder charges and the death penalty for the savage murder of four students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. At a 2 July 2025 court appearance, Bryan Kohberger shockingly changed his plea to guilty on all counts of the four murders.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge. Streaming this week.

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

ABC iview: streaming this week

Australian Story: Gut Instinct – Jane Dudley (28 July)

Documentary Series. Jane Dudley was a happy child but after she was sexually abused by a relative in her teens she became depressed and eventually developed bipolar one disorder. She lost 18 years of her life to the condition, suffering crippling depression and manic periods that saw her hospitalised.

One day while gardening she found a frog, which led her to ecologist Alex Dudley. “A woman with a frog will always get my attention,” he jokes. The pair developed an instant bond, but Alex was deeply concerned about Jane’s mental health and desperately wanted to help. After researching how the gut microbiome influences the brain, he came up with a radical suggestion: a faecal transplant – transferring his poo to Jane’s gut via enemas.

Four Corners: No Return – Australia’s Missing Billions (28 July)

Documentary Series. The ATO is one of the most powerful and secretive institutions in the country, but for years, it’s operated without effective scrutiny. In this major Four Corners investigation, award-winning financial journalists Neil Chenoweth and Angus Grigg reveal how inaction and flawed systems have allowed more than $50 billion in tax to go uncollected.

Foreign Correspondent – Mexico’s Cartel Crackdown (29 July)

Documentary Series. In a town on the Mexico border, a display of military might is on show. Ten thousand Mexican troops have been deployed to stop the production and export of the deadly drug fentanyl. On Foreign Correspondent, reporter Natashya Gutierrez goes on patrol to see if the crackdown is working.

Too Close (30 July)

Too Close. Image: ITV. Streaming this week.

Series. Emma Robertson, a dedicated forensic psychiatrist is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a wife and mother accused of a despicable crime.

Austin Season 2 – New Episode (3 August)

Series. Julian and Ingrid are in London pitching a live-action version of Big Bear when they hear an Australian production company wants the show, but only if Ingrid is the creative lead. Meanwhile, Austin meets with Greta (Claire Lovering), a posh and scarily effective literary agent who’s already planning his TED Talk and merch line.

Bay of Fires Season 2 – New Episode (3 August)

Bay of Fires. Image: ABC. Streaming this week.

Series. The former locals of Mystery Bay descend on Melbourne. Confined for many years to one tiny town they revel in their newfound freedom as reunions abound: heartfelt hugs, longing looks, hollandaise and the unplugging of oxygen tanks… there is nothing quite like a new city. But celebration turns to anticipation as they attempt their most dangerous mission yet, one that could land them years in prison.

Miss Austen – New Episode (3 August)

Series. Pivoting between earlier and later years of Cassandra’s life, the series centres around the literary mystery of Cassandra notoriously burning her famous sister Jane’s letters. Over four episodes it is a re-imagination of a fascinating, witty and heart-breaking story of sisterly love, while creating in Cassandra a character as captivating as any Austen heroine.

Stan: streaming this week

Building Bad (3 August)

Building Bad. Image: Stan. Streaming this week.

Documentary. Produced and directed by Amelia Ballinger, the film follows acclaimed reporters Nick McKenzie, David Marin-Guzman, and Ben Schneiders as they uncover the crime, corruption, and sinister elements at the heart of Australia’s largest construction union, the CFMEU. Over several years, their tenacious investigations exposed for the first time how bikies, underworld figures, and organised crime syndicates infiltrated the building industry – revelations that sent shockwaves through the sector.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner (3 August)

Documentary Series. From Glacier Point to El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, to spectacular visuals of iconic geology, flora, & fauna of present-day Yosemite, come along with Kevin Costner for the ride. This series will explore the region’s rich Indigenous American legacy, the serendipitous arrival of outsiders in 1850, and how John Muir evolved from a Scottish immigrant to a crusader for our wildest places.

Paramount+: streaming this week

Every Little Thing (1 August)

Documentary. Every Little Thing follows author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Goodrich (1 August)

Goodrich. Image: Ketchup Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+. Streaming this week.

Film. Andy Goodrich’s life is upended when his wife enters a rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace, as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. Watch the trailer.

Starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis.

Migration (3 August)

Film. The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: streaming this week

Chief of War (1 August)

Chief of War. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming this week.

Series. Chief of War is an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Told from an indigenous perspective, the series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. Featuring a predominantly Polynesian cast, the ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes. Watch the trailer.

Stillwater Season 4 (1 August)

Series. Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic ‘Zen’ book series by Jon J Muth. The series follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. Centred on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, they encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour.

Through his example, stories and gentle humour, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming this week

Kostas (28 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Athens Homicide Chief Kostas Charistos interrupts his vacation to investigate the discovery of a body after an earthquake on the Greek island where he was staying with his wife, daughter and her boyfriend. But he also has to deal with the murder of a young Albanian couple.

Summertide (28 July) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia (Amalia Uys) to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field (Frank Rautenbach) leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Hell Motel (29 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Hell Motel. Image: AMC. Streaming this week.

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series, starring Eric McCormack, sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Small Town Security Series 1-3 (1 August) – AMC+

Series. The acclaimed AMC series explores a small, family-run security and private investigation company in Ringgold, Georgia called JJK Security. Sometimes hilarious and sometimes poignant, the show captures the day-to-day business of the curiously entertaining and oddly compelling characters that inhabit this world.

All the Gods in the Sky (4 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Caring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: streaming this week

Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues (1 August)

Prime Video Documentary Series. The five-part docu-series tells the authentic tale of a club accustomed to sporting heartbreak, who are rebuilt to win, with American football legend Tom Brady laying out their new mission statement: ‘We’re trying to make this a world-class team.’ Watch the trailer.

Beauty and the Beast (1 August)

Film. To save her father, a girl who always puts others before herself promises to live her life in a lavish castle with a strange beast.

The Addams Family 2 (1 August)

Film. Morticia and Gomez are distraught that Wednesday and Pugsley are growing up. To reclaim their bond they decide to cram the family into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last vacation together.

Licorice Pizza (1 August)

Film. A young man and a young woman grow up, run around, and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and Sean Penn. Watch the trailer.

Return to Treasure Island (1 August)

Film. While being hunted by a corrupt sea captain, adult Jim Hawkins has a second encounter with the island and Long John Silver.

If I Stay (1 August)

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming this week.

Film. Life changes in an instant for young Mia Hall after a car accident puts her in a coma. During an out-of-body experience, she must decide whether to wake up and live a life far different than she had imagined. The choice is hers if she can go on.

Lord of the Flies (1 August)

Film. Stranded on an island, a group of schoolboys degenerate into savagery.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1 August)

Film. Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorise a small town.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1 August)

Film. A radio host is victimised by the cannibal family as a former Texas marshal hunts them.

The Chocolate War (1 August)

Film. The Vigils are a gang of students at Trinity Catholic School… part of the tradition. They control the other boys by intimidation and the threat of violence.

Sherlock Gnomes (1 August)

Film. Garden gnomes, Gnomeo and Juliet recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments.

SBS On Demand: streaming this week

Raw Comedy 2025 (28 July)

Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s RAW Comedy is Australia’s largest and most prestigious

open mic competition. The 2025 final is hosted by Lizzy Hoo – one of the most in demand and hilarious live performers in Australia – with 13 new voices in comedy competing to win the RAW Comedy crown.

Plat Du Tour Season 6 (28 July)

Documentary Series. From the north of France to the south, Chef Guillaume Brahimi recreates iconic regional dishes right here in Australia using the country’s finest local produce. From Northern classics like Moules-Frites and Le Carpeaux de Valenciennes to Southern favourites such as duck breast with tarbais beans and La Tielle Sétoise, Brahimi showcases how authentic French flavours can be brought to life with Australian ingredients.

Aerial Australia (30 July)

Documentary Series. Aerial Australia takes viewers on a breathtaking airborne odyssey across this diverse continent, unveiling a tapestry of awe-inspiring landscapes that exist alongside the rich heritage of one of the oldest living cultures on Earth.

Smilla’s Sense of Snow (30 July)

Series. Smilla’s Sense of Snow is a thrilling and genre-bending series set in 2040 where society is monitored through drones and body cams, energy is a privilege, and political tensions run high. The television adaptation of Peter Høeg’s worldwide bestseller stars Filippa Coster-Waldau, Elyas M’Barek and Henry Lloyd-Hughes and is directed by BAFTA Winner Amma Asante.

The Killer Inside Me (30 July)

Film. Based on Jim Thompson’s novel, this gripping crime drama follows small-town deputy Lou Ford, a

charming psychopath with a growing body count and a dark world closing in around him.

Starring Casey Affleck, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, and Ned Beatty.

Great Australian Road Trips (31 July)

Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming this week.

Documentary Series. From the dirt tracks of the Red Centre Way in the Northern Territory to the Great Barrier Reef Drive in northern Queensland, Kangaroo Island in South Australia to the waterfalls and windswept beauty of Tasmania’s western coast, iconic Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney to the nerve-jangling drive across the East Alligator River, this is the ultimate open road enthusiast’s guide to Australia.

This SBS On Demand series stars Claudia Karvan, Melissa Leong, Nazeem Hussain and Steph Tisdell.

Garma Festival 2025 (1-4 August)

Festival Series. The Garma Festival is Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering, a 4-day celebration of Yolngu life and culture held in remote northeast Arnhem Land. Hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation, Garma showcases traditional miny’tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling, and is an important meeting point for the clans and families of the region.

Love and Sex in South Korea (1 August)

Documentary. South Korea is the least fertile country in the world, and its population is estimated to halve by the end of the century. The cause is an ultra-competitive society obsessed with professional success. As a result, 75% of men and 68% of women aged 20 to 44 are single. Finding a soulmate is not easy. South Koreans have become the world’s most prominent cosmetic surgery consumers, and marriage agencies abound.

Oppenheimer: After Trinity (2 August)

Documentary. This captivating documentary on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the first atomic bomb, explores his journey before and after the historic test out in the New Mexico desert in 1945. Based on de-classified documents and exclusive interviews, including Dr. Oppenheimer’s grandson, it’s an intimate exploration of the Manhattan Project responsibilities and the weight of its global impact.

Pompeii: The New Dig – House of Treasures (3 August)

Documentary. A new one-hour addition to Pompeii: The New Dig reveals the latest findings as the biggest archaeological dig in Pompeii for a generation reaches its climax. Told through the drama of the dig and stylised fresco-inspired animations, House of Treasures continues to paint a vivid picture of what life was like in Pompeii, as well as the horror faced by the residents as the volcano erupted in AD 79.

Petrol vs Electric Cards: Which Is Better? (3 August)

Documentary. Buckle up for the ultimate showdown: petrol vs electric. Are the flashy EVs ready to replace trusty petrol cars, or is the race far from over? Over a series of challenges, this documentary puts each vehicle type to the test. Uncover the pitfalls and surprising highs of an electric car’s modern technology, along with finding out if petrol cars are holding strong or if they are just out of date.

One Mind One Heart (3 August)

Documentary. In this feature-length documentary, a historic political Yirrkala bark petition is discovered and makes its way home to Yolŋu country, evoking the spirit of decades of activism for change. The repatriation provides the opportunity to track the long political campaign – through petition, song, dance, campaigning – to keep culture strong and to have a voice for Country.

